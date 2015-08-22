If you’re trying to find where to watch Serie A on US TV, you’ve come to the right place.

Although the Serie A doesn’t have the amount of fans as England’s Premier League or Spain’s La Liga, there are still plenty of Italian soccer fans here in America. Clubs such as Juventus, AC Milan, Inter Milan, Napoli and AS Roma have a significant following around the world. In fact, two Italian clubs (Juventus and Milan) rank in the top 10 of Facebook “likes” among soccer clubs worldwide. Here in the US, there are multiple ways to get your Italian soccer fix.

Games are available in Italian-language and English-language.

Watch Serie A on Paramount+:

Where to watch Serie A on US TV

Beginning with the 2021/22 season, Serie A has a new rights holder in the United States with exclusive coverage across streaming service Paramount+ for the next three seasons. Paramount+ will deliver more than 400 club matches live each season through the end of the 2023/24 season, featuring all 380 Serie A matches, at least 25 Coppa Italia matches including all contests from the fourth knockout round on, and the Supercoppa Italiana match each year between the winners of Serie A and Coppa Italia. Select matches will be televised each year on CBS Sports linear platforms including CBS Sports Network.

Paramount+, a leading destination for U.S. soccer fans, features more than a thousand live matches each year across an extensive portfolio of soccer properties, including UEFA club competitions, Scottish Premiership, NWSL, Concacaf Men’s World Cup Qualifiers, Argentina’s Liga Profesional de Fútbol and Brasileirāo.

Paramount+ is available on a number of devices including PC or Mac as well as Roku, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TV, Vizio and XBOX One.

If you have questions about where to watch Serie A on US TV, let us know in the comments section below.

Radio coverage

Avid radio listeners can tune into channel 85 on SiriusXM to find Serie A coverage, both for live matches and weekly commentary of the Italian league. AS Roma fans can also check out Roma Radio on the TuneIn app.

Finally, if you want to interact with fellow soccer fans while watching your favorite Italian club’s matches you could always find a local pub in or near your area. Many club websites provide a list of official sports bars here in America which show most, if not all, of that team’s matches (Note: If you happen to be in New York City, Smithfield Hall airs many Serie A games).

Watch Serie B games from the United States

You can watch select Serie B games on FOX Sports, however most games appear only on the somewhat obscure FOX Soccer Plus channel. Fubo does carry the network, however.

