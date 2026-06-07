How to watch Denmark vs Ukraine match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International Friendly

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Denmark vs Ukraine on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Denmark vs Ukraine WHAT International Friendly WHEN 12:30pm ET / 9:30am PT • Saturday, June 7, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, FS2, Hulu + Live TV and ViX STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Ukraine and Denmark meet in a matchup featuring two European teams looking ahead after missing out on World Cup qualification. Denmark’s absence from the tournament came as a surprise, while Ukraine once again fell short in the playoffs.

With an eye on future international competitions, both sides will use this game to evaluate young talent, improve chemistry, and build momentum. Don’t miss this intriguing clash between two teams determined to bounce back.

More details on how to watch With With Fubo , you can watch Denmark vs Ukraine and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

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