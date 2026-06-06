England vs New Zealand LIVE Updates: Minute-by-minute coverage of the 2026 international friendly

Some friendly matches feature a major team facing a huge challenge and a smaller side with most of its players on vacation, but that is not the case here, as both England and New Zealand are ready to be at the World Cup.

For England, the goal is nothing less than lifting the trophy again after 60 years, so the pressure is immense. This will not be their only match before the competition, with Costa Rica as their next opponent on Wednesday.

It looks a bit more straightforward for New Zealand because this will not be their first match of the week. The worrying part for them is that they played against Haiti last Tuesday, which ended in a 4-0 defeat.