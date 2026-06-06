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England vs New Zealand LIVE Updates: Minute-by-minute coverage of the 2026 international friendly

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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The teams are already in the United States
© Alex Pantling/Getty Images Megan Briggs/Getty ImagesThe teams are already in the United States

Some friendly matches feature a major team facing a huge challenge and a smaller side with most of its players on vacation, but that is not the case here, as both England and New Zealand are ready to be at the World Cup.

For England, the goal is nothing less than lifting the trophy again after 60 years, so the pressure is immense. This will not be their only match before the competition, with Costa Rica as their next opponent on Wednesday.

It looks a bit more straightforward for New Zealand because this will not be their first match of the week. The worrying part for them is that they played against Haiti last Tuesday, which ended in a 4-0 defeat.

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Their groups

England were placed in Group L with Croatia (June 17), Ghana (June 23), and Panama (June 27), while New Zealand were drawn in Group G with Iran (June 15), Egypt (June 21), and Belgium (June 26).

Where to watch

You can watch the match in the USA on Fubo, FOX Soccer Plus and ViX.

The stadium

The venue for this match is Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, United States. It has a capacity of 75,000.

Welcome!

Welcome to live coverage of England vs New Zealand.

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