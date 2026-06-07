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How to watch Greece vs Italy match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International Friendly

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Gianluigi Donnarumma of Italy
© Marco Luzzani/Getty ImagesGianluigi Donnarumma of Italy
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Greece vs Italy on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Greece vs Italy
WHAT International Friendly
WHEN 1:00pm ET / 10:00am PT • Sunday, June 7, 2026
WHERE Fubo, Tubi, Amazon Prime Video and ViX
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Italy’s absence from the upcoming FIFA World Cup remains one of the biggest surprises in international soccer, given the Azzurri’s tradition and talent. Greece also missed out on qualification, though their elimination was far less unexpected despite the progress they showed throughout the campaign.

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This friendly provides both teams with a valuable chance to evaluate their squads, make adjustments, and begin building momentum for future competitions. Don’t miss this compelling matchup as two European sides look to take an important step forward.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Greece vs Italy and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
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How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
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