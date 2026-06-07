How to watch Croatia vs Slovenia match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International Friendly

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Croatia vs Slovenia on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Croatia vs Slovenia WHAT International Friendly WHEN 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT • Sunday, June 7, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, FS2, Hulu + Live TV and ViX STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

As the World Cup draws closer, Croatia continues fine-tuning its squad and enters the tournament as a team capable of making a deep run. Led by veteran star Luka Modric, the Croatians hope to build on their success from the last two World Cups.

Their opponent will be Slovenia, who missed out on qualification after a disappointing campaign and will use this matchup as an opportunity to measure itself against one of Europe’s strongest national teams.

More details on how to watch With With Fubo , you can watch Croatia vs Slovenia and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

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