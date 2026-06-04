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Cristiano Ronaldo receives another honor from the Saudi Pro League after Al Nassr title win

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

Al Nassr achieved their long-awaited goal of winning the Saudi Pro League title this season. It was also Cristiano Ronaldo‘s first trophy since joining the club in January 2023, earning him several individual accolades along the way.

The latest was announced Thursday through the league’s official social media accounts. “After 34 match-weeks played, the 2025/26 Saudi Pro League Fantasy team of the season is here,” the post on X reads alongside an image featuring the 11 selected players.

Cristiano Ronaldo was, unsurprisingly, included as one of the forwards in the lineup, alongside Al Ahli’s Ivan Toney and Al-Taawoun’s Roger Martinez. The Team of the Season also features one of CR7’s teammates during Al Nassr‘s title-winning campaign: Joao Felix.

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The other players recognized by the Saudi Pro League were Al-Ettifaq goalkeeper Marek Rodak, Al Qadsiah’s Mohammed Abu Al Shamat and Julian Quinones, Al Ittihad’s Danilo Pereira, Al Hilal’s Theo Hernandez and Ruben Neves, and Al-Shabab’s Yannick Carrasco.

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What is Saudi Pro League Fantasy?

Saudi Pro League Fantasy is a virtual manager game that allows fans to build their ideal team from the league and compete against other users on a weekly basis. Each participant receives an initial budget to select players, with certain restrictions, including a maximum of three players from the same club.

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Based on the performances of those selected players in each match, users earn points. The combined total from the 11 selected players determines the winner of each Matchday and, ultimately, the overall season champion.

Cristiano Ronaldo was one of the highest-scoring players of the season in Saudi Pro League Fantasy with 296 points, earning him a place in the Team of the Season. The top performer was Julian Quinones with 356 points, followed by Ivan Toney with 319 and Joao Felix with 311.

Other honors received by Ronaldo this season

The Saudi Pro League Fantasy Team of the Season selection adds to a lengthy list of honors Cristiano Ronaldo received during Al Nassr’s title-winning 2025-26 campaign. The Portuguese forward was also named among the five finalists for the Player of the Season award, which was voted on by team captains, coaches, media representatives and fans. However, Joao Felix claimed the top honor. Ronaldo, meanwhile, was voted Fans’ Player of the Season.

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