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Why isn’t Lionel Messi playing for Argentina against Honduras at Kyle Field?

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Lionel Messi of Argentina.
© Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Argentina.

Lionel Messi will not play in Argentina’s pre-World Cup warm-up match against Honduras at Kyle Field. The Argentine coaching staff has opted to take zero risks with their 38-year-old captain, who is currently recovering from muscle overload caused by lingering fatigue.

According to Gaston Edul, a prominent Argentine national team insider for TyC Sports, Messi will suit up and sit on the bench tonight in College Station, Texas, but he is locked into a spectator role and will not log any game minutes to ensure his recovery stays on track.

The decision comes just a day after manager Lionel Scaloni gave an encouraging fitness update on Friday, noting that Messi had already rejoined partial squad training and could potentially see playing time during Argentina‘s two-match US friendly slate.

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With tonight’s appearance ruled out, the Inter Miami star’s next window to get on the pitch will be Tuesday, June 9, when Argentina faces Iceland at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama.

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However, team doctors have floated the possibility of resting him for that match as well, prioritizing 100% physical readiness for Argentina’s official World Cup group opener against Algeria on June 16.

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A heavily depleted roster facing Honduras

Messi is far from the only high-profile absentee manager Lionel Scaloni must navigate for tonight’s clash against Honduras. Starting goalkeeper Emiliano “Dibu” Martinez is also sidelined as he continues to nurse a fractured finger, ruling him out for the entirety of this two-match international window.

Julian Alvarez is another critical weapon the coaching staff refuses to gamble on. The Atletico Madrid forward had previously received medical clearance to return to full squad training; however, he reported persistent pain in his left ankle during subsequent drills. As a result, Scaloni scratched him from tonight’s lineup, and it is highly probable that he will sit out the upcoming match against Iceland as well.

In addition to the frontline stars, a group of players—including Leandro Paredes, Gonzalo Montiel, Nahuel Molina, and Nico Paz—remain to individual rehabilitation programs as they fight to overcome their respective physical ailments. None of them will be risked tonight against Honduras.

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