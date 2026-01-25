Mike Maignan finally ends uncertainty over his future as AC Milan reportedly reach renewal agreement with the Frenchman

Over the past few seasons, Mike Maignan has cemented his role as a crucial figure for the Rossoneri, consistently leading the team with exemplary performance. Recently, the Frenchman’s future was uncertain due to his contract expiring at the end of the season. However, the 30-year-old star has now clarified his professional path by reportedly agreeing to a contract renewal with AC Milan.

According to Matteo Moretto on his YouTube channel, AC Milan have managed to put an end to the commission differences with Mike Maignan’s agents, agreeing on a new contract running until 2031. As part of the deal, the Frenchman will earn €5 million per year plus €2 million in bonuses, making him one of the highest-paid players in the squad alongside Rafael Leao, establishing as the leader of the dressing room.

With Maignan’s renewal secured, the Rossoneri may end their pursuit of a young goalkeeper, effectively ruling out Hugo Souza’s potential arrival. As a result, the French star will continue as the primary choice for coach Massimiliano Allegri, while young Lorenzo Torriani is set to solidify his role as the backup. Meanwhile, Pietro Terracciano is expected to depart as a free agent at the end of the season.

Allegri’s AC Milan still pushing hard to renew three key stars

While Mike Maignan’s potential renewal offers relief to AC Milan, they still have work to do before upcoming season. With a UEFA Champions League spot secured, the Rossoneri are already strategizing to enhance their squad’s competitiveness. A top priority is renewing contracts with three key players who are nearing the final year of their current deals, as the club aims to prevent any unforeseen issues.

AC Milan’s Fikayo Tomori, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Christian Pulisic.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Fikayo Tomori’s renewal is an urgent matter for the Rossoneri. Even though discussions about an extension have begun, no agreement has yet been reached. Nonetheless, both AC Milan and the English defender remain optimistic that a resolution will be achieved before the season concludes. The Italian side is eager to ensure his continuity before he enters the last year of his contract.

Similar to Tomori’s situation, AC Milan aim to finalize the renewal of Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who has reportedly received offers from a Premier League team. A potential departure of the midfielder remains a possibility if negotiations do not advance. Christian Pulisic‘s case differs significantly. Although his contract also expires in 2027, the club can unilaterally extend it until 2028. However, while the USMNT star remains a priority for the team, his situation is less urgent.