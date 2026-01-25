Trending topics:
Christian Pulisic may get a new teammate as AC Milan reportedly push hard for a Serie A defender for the 2026-27 season

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Christian Pulisic has managed to become one of the Rossoneri’s best players under Massimiliano Allegri. Although they have improved their level of play, the defense remains quite inconsistent, as they are short on rotation. In light of this, AC Milan are already thinking about the 2026-27 season and are reportedly targeting a Serie A defensive star with whom they have already held talks to secure his arrival.

According to Nico Schira, Mario Gila is eager to leave Lazio at the end of the current season. As a result, AC Milan are keen on signing him and are actively engaging in talks with both the team and the player. Despite being a regular starter, the Spanish defender’s departure could command a fee of around €20 million as his current deal ends in 2027, positioning the Rossoneri as the frontrunners to secure his arrival.

Fikayo Tomori and Matteo Gabbia have established themselves as key starters in AC Milan’s defensive line, with Koni De Winter and Strahinja Pavlovic rotating for the other spot. Nonetheless, coach Allegri only has four players to cover a three-man defensive line, limiting his options to rotate and enhance competitiveness as David Odogu has just played two games and is nearing a loan move. For that reason, Mario Gila would perfectly fit the team’s needs.

While the Rossoneri are expecting Gila to arrive in the 2026-27 season, they are looking to conclude the move in the upcoming months, imitating Samuele Ricci’s move to AC Milan. With this in mind, they could also focus on different profiles such as a striker and a midfielder in case Luka Modric does not agree to renew his contract. In that sense, coach Massimiliano Allegri may have a more competitive roster to compete in the UEFA Champions League.

Allegri’s AC Milan have reportedly planned a bold attacking revamp

Throughout the current season, AC Milan have reportedly been targeting reinforcements for the defensive line. With Mario Gila identified as a priority, the Rossoneri are also looking to strengthen their offense, which has struggled with scoring issues. However, coach Massimiliano Allegri may soon have a renewed striker position, as reports suggest the Italian side has define its plans for the upcoming season.

Is Christian Pulisic playing today? Predicted lineup for AS Roma vs. AC Milan in Serie A clash

Is Christian Pulisic playing today? Predicted lineup for AS Roma vs. AC Milan in Serie A clash

As per Tuttosport, the Rossoneri are planning to buy Niclas Füllkrug permanently using the €5 million option, just in case he holds his current performances. Nonetheless, the German would not be the first option as Dusan Vlahovic has become a main target for the Rossoneri, leaving Juventus as free-agent. With this in mind, coach Allegri could have a solid striker spot to compete in the UEFA Champions League.

