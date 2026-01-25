Lionel Messi suffers first 2026 World Cup squad blow as Argentina teammate suffers season-ending injury

The 2026 World Cup is just months away, with Argentina poised to be one of the leading contenders after lifting the trophy in 2022. However, Lionel Messi has already suffered a significant early setback, as one of his Argentina teammates has been ruled out with a season-ending injury.

One of the marquee matchups of the weekend saw Real Madrid visit Villarreal on Saturday, with Los Blancos earning a convincing 2-0 road victory. The most concerning moment came in the 21st minute, when Juan Foyth went down inside his own box and was eventually substituted, unable to put weight on his left foot.

On Sunday, Villarreal issued an injury update on the Argentine defender confirming the worst-case scenario: “Following the tests carried out by Villarreal CF’s medical staff, it has been confirmed that Juan Foyth suffered a rupture of his Achilles tendon during yesterday’s match against Real Madrid.

“The club will provide further information in due course regarding the surgical procedure he will have to undergo. We are with you, captain. Stay strong, Juan!,” the statement concluded. While attempting to track Jude Bellingham, Foyth appeared to hyperextend his left foot, which caused the injury.

Juan Foyth of Villarreal CF is supported by medical staff as he’s substituted off the pitch.

Although Villarreal have not provided a recovery timeline, Achilles tendon ruptures typically require between four and six months of rehabilitation. Under that scenario, the defender would be unable to return in time to be fully fit for the World Cup, which is set to kick off on June 11.

“He is a very important player. We have a young defense, and he is the one with the most experience and leadership. Losing him is a heavy blow. But that’s football, and we are sadder for him than for the result. We have to push through,” head coach Marcelino said after the match. Wearing the captain’s armband in several Champions League games, Foyth had made 18 appearances this season before the injury ended his campaign.

Who will replace Foyth in Argentina?

With 22 caps for Argentina, Foyth was part of the squad that lifted the 2022 World Cup alongside Lionel Messi and proved to be a reliable defensive option. While he has not always been a regular starter, the Villarreal defender became a valuable utility piece for head coach Lionel Scaloni, filling in across the back line as both a center back and fullback on either side.

Foyth featured in Argentina’s most recent match against Angola, where Scaloni experimented with a back three alongside Cristian Romero and natural left back Nicolás Tagliafico. In a traditional back four (Scaloni’s preferred system) Romero and Nicolás Otamendi have remained the first-choice pairing that helped Argentina top the 2026 World Cup qualifying standings.

Meanwhile, Lisandro Martínez is gradually returning to form at Manchester United after recovering from an ACL injury, leaving limited alternatives at center back. At the 2022 World Cup, Scaloni called up five center backs (including the versatile Foyth) with two remaining roster spots likely to be contested by Marseille’s Leonardo Balerdi, Bournemouth’s Marcos Senesi, and River Plate’s Lautaro Rivero.