Christian Pulisic contract talks take center stage as Milan makes key call on Luka Modric’s future ahead of decisive 2026 FIFA World Cup

The future of Luka Modric and Christian Pulisic has become one of the defining storylines of Milan’s long-term planning, as the club continues reshaping its squad around experience, stability, and star power. With Mike Maignan’s renewal already secured, attention has shifted to a new wave of contract negotiations that could shape the Rossoneri’s identity well into the next decade.

Behind the scenes, directors are juggling multiple priorities: rewarding key performers, maintaining squad continuity, and making decisions on veteran icons whose careers are approaching their twilight. And while the headlines may focus on new signings, the real battle at Milanello is happening at the negotiation table.

Milan recently finalized Mike Maignan’s contract renewal after a period of uncertainty, ensuring stability in goal and calming fears of losing a crucial pillar of the squad. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the extension was essential, given that his previous deal was set to expire soon and negotiations had been tense earlier in 2025.

The next priority is strengthening the core of the squad with further renewals. Fikayo Tomori is expected to be the next player rewarded with a new deal, while Davide Bartesaghi is set to receive a salary increase after emerging as a regular starter. Ruben Loftus-Cheek is also in line for improved terms due to his growing importance under Massimiliano Allegri.

Adrien Rabiot interacts with Mike Maignan of AC Milan during the Serie A match.

Christian Pulisic’s contract: Strategic priority

Among the most delicate negotiations is Christian Pulisic’s future. The American winger is currently under contract until 2027, with an option extending it to 2028. The club plans to pick up the option, effectively securing his future without rushing into a new deal. However, Milan’s leadership wants a longer-term agreement that reflects his impact.

Advertisement

Advertisement

La Gazzetta dello Sport adds that the club sees Pulisic as one of the most decisive and consistent players in recent seasons, despite a quiet start to 2026. His influence on and off the pitch, combined with a strong bond with the fans, makes him a strategic asset worth securing long-term.

However, interest from abroad complicates matters. Reports suggest Premier League giants such as Liverpool and Arsenal are monitoring the USMNT captain, which could push Milan to act swiftly with improved terms and salary parity with the squad’s top earners.

Christian Pulisic and Luka Modric of AC Milan celebrates

Advertisement

Advertisement

The intriguing case of Luka Modric and Milan’s decision

While younger stars represent the future, Milan’s present has been shaped by Luka Modric’s experience and leadership. The Croatian maestro has been a technical reference point in Allegri’s system, controlling tempo and guiding younger teammates with his vision and composure.

His performances, including a decisive late goal against Pisa, have reinforced his value. In that match, the Croatian veteran scored a goal, made 93 accurate passes, and made key defensive contributions, earning MVP recognition from supporters on the official club platform. Yet, his contract situation remains one of the most fascinating dilemmas facing the club.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the middle of ongoing negotiations, the club’s stance has quietly become clear. Milan will exercise Modric’s option to extend his contract until 2027, but only if the Croatian midfielder wishes to continue his journey at San Siro, per La Gazzetta dello Sport and Calciomercato.

The 40-year-old’s current deal expires this June, but the option for an additional year gives the Rossoneri flexibility. The club sees him as indispensable but respects that the final choice will rest with the player, who will evaluate his motivation, physical condition, family considerations, and the outcome of the 2026 World Cup.