Christian Pulisic watches on as Milan’s renewal order revealed: Mike Maignan kicks off contract domino as club unveils stance on USMNT star’s future

The future of Christian Pulisic at Milan has once again moved into the spotlight, and this time it is tied closely to a broader strategy unfolding behind the scenes at Casa Milan. With Mike Maignan set to become the face of a new cycle of renewals, the Rossoneri are quietly laying the groundwork for decisions that could shape the club’s direction for years to come.

What appears on the surface to be a routine contract update is, in reality, part of a much deeper plan—one that reflects lessons learned from past mistakes and a renewed determination to protect the core of the squad.

Contract renewals have rarely been a simple matter for the Rossoneri. Over the past decade, the club has seen several key figures depart at critical moments, often due to delayed negotiations or uncertainty over long-term vision. That context explains why the current situation is being handled with unusual care.

Pulisic’s deal currently runs until 2027, with an automatic one-year extension option in the club’s favor that would push it to 2028. On paper, that provides security. In practice, Milan knows that waiting too long can quickly turn calm into crisis. As a result, Corriere della Sera reports that discussions are expected to restart in the spring, once the immediate pressures of the season ease. Milan wants Pulisic tied down beyond 2027, ideally until at least 2029.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan

Why talks have paused—for now

According to Capology, Pulisic currently earns around $5.9 million per year, a figure that places him below several teammates and recent arrivals. His camp believes his performances justify a significant adjustment. Thus, reports indicate that the 27-year-old is seeking a salary that would bring him in line with the club’s top earners. Players like Christopher Nkunku and Adrien Rabiot earn close to $10.6 million annually, while the club’s current internal ceiling for Pulisic appears to be $7-9 million.

That gap has temporarily stalled progress. Rather than forcing the issue mid-season, both sides have agreed to revisit the matter later, with optimism that success on the pitch—such as qualification for the Champions League or domestic silverware—could help bridge the divide.

Maignan opens the door to a new era

Before turning fully to Pulisic, Milan has chosen to resolve another cornerstone case. Maignan, the club’s captain and first-choice goalkeeper, is on the verge of signing a renewal that will keep him at the club until 2031. This agreement carries symbolic weight. Agent commissions—previously the final stumbling block—have been resolved, and Maignan is set to become one of the highest-paid players in the squad. His renewal is viewed internally as a statement of intent, signaling stability and ambition.

Midway through the discussion, Milan’s broader strategy becomes clear. The club’s leadership has identified continuity as the central theme of the next phase—and that brings us back to Pulisic. Once the Frenchman’s renewal is finalized, attention will shift decisively toward the American star. Quotidiano Sportivo reports that Pulisic is next in line, with talks scheduled for the spring and a “Rafael Leao-style” contract envisioned—one that reflects his role as a leader and match-