Serie A
Comments

Christian Pulisic's AC Milan reportedly push to lock key midfielder renewal as Premier League interest explodes

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates after scoring their team's first goal against FC Internazionale.
© Marco Luzzani/Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates after scoring their team's first goal against FC Internazionale.

Throughout the 2025–26 season, Christian Pulisic’s renewal has emerged as a priority, as he has been the team’s offensive leader. However, AC Milan also have other pending priorities as they look to ensure roster consistency for the future. For this reason, the Rossoneri are reportedly pushing to renew a midfielder who is key for Massimiliano Allegri amid interest from the Premier League.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has managed to remain one of the most important players for coach Massimiliano Allegri. However, his contract runs until 2027, which has drawn the attention of Premier League side Aston Villa. In response, AC Milan have made securing the Englishman’s renewal a clear priority, opening talks in early January 2026, although a full agreement has yet to be reached.

While Allegri considers Loftus-Cheek a key element in the squad, some AC Milan fans are not entirely happy with the prospect of his renewal. Despite having been one of the most impactful players both offensively and defensively in previous years, the Englishman has not stood out in recent seasons. Moreover, he is already 29 years old, which makes a long-term renewal poorly received among supporters.

Far from being an undisputed starter, Ruben has become a rotation player under coach Allegri, as Youssouf Fofana and Samuele Ricci have taken on more prominent roles. Nonetheless, he remains important within the squad rotation due to his impact as a box-to-box midfielder. Moreover, securing his continuity would allow the Rossoneri to focus on other priorities in the roster.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek of AC Milan looks on during the Serie A match.

Loftus-Cheek’s potential sale could give AC Milan midfield revamp

Since the arrival of Massimiliano Allegri, AC Milan have decided to focus on young players, laying the groundwork for a bright future. As a result, Ardon Jashari and Samuele Ricci have begun to take on much more prominent roles, rotating with Luka Modrić and Youssouf Fofana. For this reason, the potential sale of Ruben Loftus-Cheek would not be far-fetched, as it would open the door to strengthening the roster with a much-needed profile in midfield.

Christian Pulisic shows quiet leadership despite rare dip in form in 2026: Milan ace reacts to club’s unbelievable Serie A streak with six-word message

According to Marco Guidi of La Gazzetta dello Sport, Aston Villa could offer €15 million to secure Loftus-Cheek’s services. With the Englishman set to turn 30 soon, his possible departure could help the Rossoneri sign a backup for Adrien Rabiot with a more offensive profile, as the Frenchman currently does not have a player who can contribute to the team in a similar way. Additionally, it would be an ideal opportunity to continue rejuvenating the midfield.

