Is Christian Pulisic playing today? Predicted lineup for AS Roma vs. AC Milan in Serie A clash

Despite appearing to fall into an endless run of draws, AC Milan have managed to put together two consecutive Serie A victories, aiming to keep pace with Inter Milan at the top of the table. With this in mind, the Rossoneri face AS Roma today, looking to extend their positive run of form. Ahead of the match, fans are closely monitoring Christian Pulisic’s status, given the recent changes introduced by Massimiliano Allegri.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Christian Pulisic is expected to be on the bench, as Massimiliano Allegri looks to fine-tune a game plan similar to the one that led to the win over Como. As a result, Christopher Nkunku is tipped to start alongside Rafael Leão. That said, the USMNT star could still feature in the match, as he is in top form and has proven to be a difference-maker this season.

Unlike in the first part of the current season, coach Allegri has found the ideal balance by making several key adjustments. Bringing Koni De Winter into the backline has added speed and strength, while Ardon Jashari and Samuele Ricci now play more prominent midfield roles. Nonethekess, central to this success has been the brilliant form of Nkunku, Niclas Füllkrug, Leão, and Pulisic in the offense, which gives the team the flexibility to adapt to their opponents.

Far from being an easy clash, the Rossoneri face a significant challenge, as AS Roma are coming off three consecutive victories, showcasing their strong form. Not only do they excel defensively, but they also shine offensively, with Paulo Dybala leading the team. For that reason, AC Milan will need to remain solid, trusting in the midfield’s brilliance and the offense’s adaptability to clinch a victory in today’s game.

Matteo Gabbia of AC Milan acknowledges the fans with teammates after the Serie A match.

AC Milan predicted lineup vs. AS Roma

AC Milan come into today’s game against AS Roma with no significant absences from their roster, as only Santiago Gimenez remains out due to injury. With this in mind, Coach Massimiliano Allegri might look to maintain a fairly consistent lineup, including Luka Modric in the starting lineup again. In addition, Nkunku and Leao are expected to lead the offense, leaving Christian Pulisic in the bench, but with chances to get some minutes.

Considering this, AC Milan could play as follows: Mike Maignan; Fikayo Tomori, Matteo Gabbia, Koni De Winter; Alexis Saelemaekers, Samuele Ricci, Luka Modric, Adrien Rabiot, Davide Bartesaghi; Rafael Leao, Christopher Nkunku.

AS Roma predicted lineup vs. AC Milan

Unlike AC Milan, AS Roma will face today’s game with key absences, including Mario Hermoso, Artem Dovbyk, Stephan El Shaarawy, and Pierluigi Gollini. As a result, coach Gian Piero Gasperini might opt for a similar lineup to their last Serie A game, as they have built a winning streak. In this setup, Paulo Dybala is expected to lead the team again alongside Donyell Malen, who is in top form.

With this in mind, AS Roma could lineup as follows: Mile Svilar; Gianluca Mancini, Evan N’Dicka, Daniele Ghilardi; Devyne Rensch, Bryan Cristante, Manu Kone, Wesley; Paulo Dybala, Lorenzo Pellegrini; Donyell Malen.

