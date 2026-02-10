Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
world cup
Comments

Ousmane Dembele’s trusted PSG teammate in serious risk of missing 2026 FIFA World Cup with France for bizarre reason

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Ousmane Dembele of France during the UEFA EURO 2024.
© Justin Setterfield/Getty ImagesOusmane Dembele of France during the UEFA EURO 2024.

Ousmane Dembele’s rise as a central attacking force for Paris Saint-Germain has coincided with major changes across the squad, but one of his closest teammates is now facing an unexpected crisis that could derail his international ambitions. With the 2026 World Cup approaching, the situation has become increasingly complicated for a crucial figure in France’s goalkeeping hierarchy, and what was once a promising path toward the tournament has turned into a growing concern.

Behind Mike Maignan’s established status as the undisputed No.1 for France, the battle for backup roles is intensifying. Several candidates are struggling for consistency and playing time at club level, creating uncertainty within Didier Deschamps’ plans. And for one Paris Saint-Germain player, the circumstances have become particularly alarming, raising the possibility of watching the World Cup from home.

Les Bleus’ goalkeeping picture has undergone significant changes since Hugo Lloris stepped away after the 2022 World Cup. Mike Maignan has taken over as the primary option, while several names have rotated as backups. Brice Samba, Alphonse Areola, and a young PSG goalkeeper have all been considered part of the emerging hierarchy.

However, recent club developments have destabilized that structure. Several French goalkeepers were benched at their respective clubs over the weekend, highlighting a growing crisis of confidence and continuity. Samba’s omission appears temporary and linked to internal tensions at Stade Rennais, while Areola’s situation at West Ham is more concerning after a run without clean sheets and a recent demotion. Yet the most worrying case comes from Paris.

maignan france

Mike Maignan of France looks on

The PSG star at the center of concern

In the middle of this uncertainty stands Lucas Chevalier, a highly rated French goalkeeper who arrived at Paris Saint-Germain with expectations of taking a major step forward in his career. Instead, his situation has deteriorated rapidly.

Advertisement

He has lost his status as the club’s first-choice goalkeeper, with Luis Enrique now preferring Matvey Safonov in key matches. The young keeper has been repeatedly left on the bench, including during a dominant 5-0 win in the Classique, confirming his slide down the pecking order.

According to L’Equipe and RMC Sport, the French national team staff are monitoring the situation with growing concern, fearing that a lack of playing time could cost him a place in the 2026 World Cup squad. The situation is described as precarious, with critics pointing to inconsistency and underwhelming performances since his move from Lille.

Chevalier psg

Lucas Chevalier of Paris Saint-Germain reacts

Advertisement

France’s coaching staff reportedly expects him to reclaim his starting role and rediscover the form that earned him his international call-up, but time is running out. Four months before the tournament, the hierarchy behind Maignan is described as “seriously complicated.”

Hidden reason with serious consequences

For Chevalier, the threat of missing the World Cup stems from a surprisingly simple yet devastating factor: playing time. Unlike injuries or off-field issues, his World Cup dream is at risk because he is no longer trusted as PSG’s starter and has limited opportunities to prove himself.

L’Equipe warns that if he does not play again and perform, he could miss the tournament entirely. This is a stark reversal for a goalkeeper who recently started in France’s 3-1 win over Azerbaijan and was viewed as a rising contender for the national setup.

Advertisement

With traditional backup options struggling, the door has opened for unexpected challengers. Jean Butez, currently impressing at Como, and Robin Risser, thriving at Lens, are being closely watched by the French staff.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch PSG vs Marseille in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Ligue 1

How to watch PSG vs Marseille in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain face Marseille on Matchday 21 of the 2025/26 Ligue 1 campaign. Viewers in the United States can tune in with full kickoff information and broadcast coverage listed here for both television and streaming platforms.

Kylian Mbappe ups the stakes with PSG legal battle far from over: Another twist in dispute emerges as Real Madrid star asks for additional $6.4m

Kylian Mbappe ups the stakes with PSG legal battle far from over: Another twist in dispute emerges as Real Madrid star asks for additional $6.4m

Long after his high-profile exit and his move into a new chapter of his career, the Real Madrid superstar remains at the center of a legal storm that continues to haunt the club that once built its entire project around him.

Endrick writes his name alongside Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele as Real Madrid loanee matches impressive Ligue 1 goalscoring record at Lyon

Endrick writes his name alongside Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele as Real Madrid loanee matches impressive Ligue 1 goalscoring record at Lyon

When Endrick arrived in Ligue 1 on loan, expectations were high—but the scale of his impact has quickly shifted the conversation from promise to history.

How to watch Tigres UANL vs Forge in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

How to watch Tigres UANL vs Forge in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

Tigres UANL play against Forge in the second leg of the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup first round. Below is all the key information you need, including the date, venue, kickoff time, and options to watch or live stream the match in the USA.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo