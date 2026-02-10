Ousmane Dembele’s trusted PSG teammate in serious risk of missing 2026 FIFA World Cup with France for bizarre reason

Ousmane Dembele’s rise as a central attacking force for Paris Saint-Germain has coincided with major changes across the squad, but one of his closest teammates is now facing an unexpected crisis that could derail his international ambitions. With the 2026 World Cup approaching, the situation has become increasingly complicated for a crucial figure in France’s goalkeeping hierarchy, and what was once a promising path toward the tournament has turned into a growing concern.

Behind Mike Maignan’s established status as the undisputed No.1 for France, the battle for backup roles is intensifying. Several candidates are struggling for consistency and playing time at club level, creating uncertainty within Didier Deschamps’ plans. And for one Paris Saint-Germain player, the circumstances have become particularly alarming, raising the possibility of watching the World Cup from home.

Les Bleus’ goalkeeping picture has undergone significant changes since Hugo Lloris stepped away after the 2022 World Cup. Mike Maignan has taken over as the primary option, while several names have rotated as backups. Brice Samba, Alphonse Areola, and a young PSG goalkeeper have all been considered part of the emerging hierarchy.

However, recent club developments have destabilized that structure. Several French goalkeepers were benched at their respective clubs over the weekend, highlighting a growing crisis of confidence and continuity. Samba’s omission appears temporary and linked to internal tensions at Stade Rennais, while Areola’s situation at West Ham is more concerning after a run without clean sheets and a recent demotion. Yet the most worrying case comes from Paris.

Mike Maignan of France looks on

The PSG star at the center of concern

In the middle of this uncertainty stands Lucas Chevalier, a highly rated French goalkeeper who arrived at Paris Saint-Germain with expectations of taking a major step forward in his career. Instead, his situation has deteriorated rapidly.

He has lost his status as the club’s first-choice goalkeeper, with Luis Enrique now preferring Matvey Safonov in key matches. The young keeper has been repeatedly left on the bench, including during a dominant 5-0 win in the Classique, confirming his slide down the pecking order.

According to L’Equipe and RMC Sport, the French national team staff are monitoring the situation with growing concern, fearing that a lack of playing time could cost him a place in the 2026 World Cup squad. The situation is described as precarious, with critics pointing to inconsistency and underwhelming performances since his move from Lille.

Lucas Chevalier of Paris Saint-Germain reacts

France’s coaching staff reportedly expects him to reclaim his starting role and rediscover the form that earned him his international call-up, but time is running out. Four months before the tournament, the hierarchy behind Maignan is described as “seriously complicated.”

Hidden reason with serious consequences

For Chevalier, the threat of missing the World Cup stems from a surprisingly simple yet devastating factor: playing time. Unlike injuries or off-field issues, his World Cup dream is at risk because he is no longer trusted as PSG’s starter and has limited opportunities to prove himself.

L’Equipe warns that if he does not play again and perform, he could miss the tournament entirely. This is a stark reversal for a goalkeeper who recently started in France’s 3-1 win over Azerbaijan and was viewed as a rising contender for the national setup.

With traditional backup options struggling, the door has opened for unexpected challengers. Jean Butez, currently impressing at Como, and Robin Risser, thriving at Lens, are being closely watched by the French staff.