Serie A
Comments

Christian Pulisic’s contract question looms after captain Mike Maignan kicks off Milan’s renewal era with extension until 2031: When will USMNT star sign new deal?

By Martina Alcheva

AC Milan's Christian Pulisic and Mike Maignan.

A new chapter is quietly taking shape at Milan, and it begins with stability. With Mike Maignan committing his long-term future to the club and Christian Pulisic continuing to define matches with decisive moments, the Rossoneri are laying the foundations of a renewal era designed to protect their most valuable pillars. While one signature has already been secured, another, equally symbolic, remains unresolved, hovering in the background as Milan carefully plans its next move.

Behind the scenes at Casa Milan, the message is clear: this is no longer a club willing to gamble with time. Lessons from the past have been learned, and the priority now is continuity. Thus, the Rossoneri have officially locked down their captain. In a statement released by the club, they confirmed that Mike Maignan has signed a new contract running until June 2031, ending months of uncertainty and speculation surrounding his future.

“AC Milan is pleased to announce the renewal of Mike Maignan’s contract until June 30, 2031,” the club said in its official announcement. “Arriving in the Rossoneri in the summer of 2021, Mike immediately established himself as one of the reference points of the group, distinguishing himself for leadership, reliability and spirit of sacrifice, until he became Captain and central figure of the team.”

Since arriving from Lille in 2021 to replace Gianluigi Donnarumma, Maignan has evolved into far more than a goalkeeper. He has become a leader, a reference point, and a symbol of Milan’s modern identity. Across 188 appearances, the French international played a decisive role in the 2021-22 Scudetto, later lifting the Italian Super Cup, while also earning the award for Serie A’s best goalkeeper in his debut season.

From uncertainty to commitment

Just months ago, Maignan’s renewal appeared unlikely. Injuries, dips in form, and strained communication with the club hierarchy had fueled rumors of a potential exit, with Chelsea among the clubs monitoring his situation.

Italian media described the negotiations as tense throughout the summer. However, a turning point arrived toward the end of December, when Gazzetta dello Sport reported renewed optimism following improved performances and a significantly enhanced contract offer.

According to reports, Milan has nearly doubled Maignan’s salary to around $6 million net per season, with performance bonuses potentially adding another $2.4 million. Crucially, the deal includes a club-controlled option for an additional year, giving the club full authority to extend the contract to 2031 without requiring player approval. This structure reflects a shift in policy: the Serie A giant now wants control, not uncertainty.

Renewal strategy takes shape with focus on Pulisic

Maignan’s signature is not an isolated event. It is the opening move in a broader renewal plan. The club’s management has scheduled multiple meetings with agents to discuss extensions for key figures. Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Fikayo Tomori, and Strahinja Pavlovic are all under consideration. At the same time, Luka Modric’s future remains entirely in his own hands. Yet one name towers above the rest, as attention inevitably turns to Christian Pulisic.

The American has become the Rossoneri’s most decisive attacking weapon, producing goals, assists, and match-turning moments with relentless consistency. Despite illness, minor setbacks, and rotation, his output has been extraordinary: nine goals in nine appearances across competitions, scoring once every 61 minutes.

pulisic milan

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan applauds the fans

His current contract runs until June 2027, with a club option to extend until 2028. However, Milan is determined not to repeat past mistakes by waiting too long. According to Corriere della Seratalks are expected to restart in the spring, once the season’s immediate pressures subside. Milan intends to extend Pulisic’s deal beyond 2027, targeting a new agreement to secure him through the next cycle of the project.

