Mexico vs Belgium: Projected lineups for the 2026 international friendly

This Tuesday marks the end of the March FIFA window, with Mexico and Belgium headlining one of the most intriguing friendly matchups of the slate. With their spots already secured for the 2026 World Cup, both national teams are looking to build top form ahead of that challenge.

[Watch Mexico vs Belgium online in the US on Fubo]

Mexico face added pressure as one of the host nations of next summer’s FIFA tournament, and are especially focused on delivering strong performances to avoid disappointing their fans. Their most recent outing met expectations, as they played to a 0-0 draw against Portugal at the Estadio Azteca.

After passing that test against one of the world’s top national teams, Javier Aguirre’s side now look to take another step forward on Tuesday and push for a win against another strong European opponent, albeit one with fewer stars than Portugal.

Belgium are currently ranked No. 9 in the FIFA rankings and aim to be contenders at the next World Cup, just as they were at Russia 2018. Their latest performance supports that ambition: a 5-2 win over USMNT in which they delivered a dominant and efficient attacking display.

Mexico head coach Javier Aguirre.

Projected Mexico lineup

Mexico’s performance against Portugal just three days ago appears to have satisfied Javier Aguirre, meaning several players from that match are expected to retain their spots in the starting XI on Tuesday.

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see also USMNT vs Portugal: Projected lineups for 2026 international friendly without Cristiano Ronaldo

Mexico’s projected XI to face Belgium is: Raul Rangel; Jesus Gallardo, Cesar Montes, Johan Vasquez, Richard Ledezma; Erik Lira, Alvaro Fidalgo, Orbelin Pineda; Julian Quinones, Raul Jimenez, Roberto Alvarado.

Projected Belgium lineup

While Javier Aguirre had reason to be pleased with his team’s previous performance, Rudi Garcia can be even more encouraged. Following the emphatic win over USMNT, the French coach is expected to keep much of his starting XI unchanged.

Belgium’s projected lineup is: Senne Lammens; Thomas Meunier, Zeno Debast, Brandon Mechele, Maxime De Cuyper; Nicolas Raskin, Amadou Onana; Jeremy Doku, Kevin De Bruyne, Alexis Saelemaekers, Charles De Ketelaere.

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