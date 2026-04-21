Why coach Javier Aguirre will leave Mexico regardless of 2026 World Cup result

Mexico will be one of the three hosts of the 2026 FIFA World Cup this summer, which brings both an advantage and added pressure for the national team. Javier Aguirre will lead that challenge, but his time in charge will end once the tournament wraps up, paving the way for Rafael Marquez.

“His contract is signed and about 80% of his coaching staff is already set,” said Duilio Davino, sporting director of the Mexico national team, regarding Marquez’s arrival in a recent interview with Fox Sports.

This means Mexico will undergo a coaching change after the World Cup, regardless of the result they achieve during the tournament. That plan has been in place since Aguirre’s hiring, as he took over in July 2024 following the disappointing Copa America campaign, replacing Jaime Lozano, who had stepped in as interim manager after Diego Cocca’s early departure.

The announced end of Aguirre’s tenure, however, does not suggest a lack of confidence in the team’s outlook. “Javier has plenty of time, he has built a strong relationship with the players and knows how to manage them. We will compete, no doubt,” Davino said. “We want the fans to feel connected to the team—that’s what I want most—and to go as far as possible.”

Javier Aguirre, coach of Mexico and Rafael Marquez, Assistant Coach.

The sporting director also expressed satisfaction with Mexico’s performances in March friendlies against Portugal and Belgium, which ended in draws. However, he urged caution when setting expectations ahead of the World Cup: “When we lost to Colombia (0-4 in October 2025), we weren’t a disaster, and now we’re not semifinalists just because of these matches.”

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see also Report: Lozano to miss 2026 World Cup after talks with Mexico coach Aguirre amid MLS controversy

Rafa Marquez has the credentials to manage Mexico

The appointment of Rafael Marquez as Mexico’s next head coach has drawn little opposition. He brings qualities that make him a logical candidate for the role: he was a legendary player, with five World Cup appearances for the national team, starred at FC Barcelona, and currently serves as Javier Aguirre’s assistant.

“Off the field, Rafa has a strong personality, and today as an assistant coach he’s the same as he was as a player. He transforms in the locker room—he comes out of the shower and he’s the Rafa he’s always been,” Davino said in the same interview.

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The sporting director also acknowledged that another Mexico legend could join Marquez’s staff: Andres Guardado. The 39-year-old former midfielder retired in 2025 with Club Leon and could be part of this new chapter. “Andres is an option. I’d like him to say it himself, but he could be a very good option,” Davino admitted.