USMNT vs Belgium LIVE Updates: Minute-by-Minute Coverage of 2026 International Friendly

The USMNT are playing an international friendly against Belgium at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia at 3:30 PM ET. Belgium currently lead the series 5-1.

This should be the toughest test yet for Mauricio Pochettino’s side, as they have a strong attack to deal with. Miles Robinson and Chris Richards are out with injuries, so that will be the main area to watch as the USMNT try to get their fourth consecutive victory after beating Australia, Paraguay and Uruguay.

On the other side is an older squad, but one with more individual talent. In this Belgium team there’s plenty of experience with the hunger to be a competitive rival for anyone. They have also been solid in the qualifiers, recording five victories and three draws, accumulating a year since their last defeat.