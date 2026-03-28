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USMNT vs Belgium LIVE Updates: Minute-by-Minute Coverage of 2026 International Friendly

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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The USMNT play against Belgium an international friendly match
© Michael Reaves/Getty Images Clive Mason/Getty ImagesThe USMNT play against Belgium an international friendly match

The USMNT are playing an international friendly against Belgium at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia at 3:30 PM ET. Belgium currently lead the series 5-1.

This should be the toughest test yet for Mauricio Pochettino’s side, as they have a strong attack to deal with. Miles Robinson and Chris Richards are out with injuries, so that will be the main area to watch as the USMNT try to get their fourth consecutive victory after beating Australia, Paraguay and Uruguay.

On the other side is an older squad, but one with more individual talent. In this Belgium team there’s plenty of experience with the hunger to be a competitive rival for anyone. They have also been solid in the qualifiers, recording five victories and three draws, accumulating a year since their last defeat.

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Confirmed lineup for Belgium

Senne Lammens; Thomas Meunier, Zeno Debast, Brandon Mechele, Maxim De Cuyper; Nicolas Raskin, Amadou Onana; Jeremy Doku, Kevin De Bruyne, Alexis Saelemaekers; Charles De Ketelaere.

Confirmed lineup for the USMNT

Matt Turner; Timothy Weah, Mark McKenzie, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson; Tanner Tessmann, Johnny Cardoso; Weston McKennie, Malik Tillman, Christian Pulisic; Folarin Balogun.

World Cup groups

The World Cup draw has already defined the groups and opponents for both national teams. The USMNT are in Group D with Paraguay, Australia and the winner between Türkiye and Kosovo, while Belgium are in Group G with Egypt, Iran and New Zealand.

The stadium

The match venue is Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. It has a capacity of 71,000.

Where to watch

You can watch this match on TNT, TruTV, Telemundo, Universo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Sling Orange, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium or Max in the USA.

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Live coverage of USMNT vs Belgium begins

Welcome to live coverage of the international friendly USMNT vs Belgium.

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