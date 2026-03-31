Argentina vs Zambia: Projected lineups for Lionel Messi’s farewell to fans ahead of the 2026 World Cup

Argentina is hosting Zambia on Tuesday the 31st at La Bombonera in the second friendly of the March international break. With the Albiceleste expected to come out with something to prove, Lionel Messi will have the opportunity to bid farewell to Argentine fans on home soil ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Watch Argentina vs Zambia live on Fubo

Last Friday, Argentina left fans with a bitter taste after a narrow 2-1 win over Mauritania, particularly following a second half in which the home side struggled to even register a shot on target. In the aftermath, head coach Lionel Scaloni issued a pointed warning to his players, making clear that given the size of the current roster, he will be making World Cup cuts based on individual performances.

The match against Zambia will be more than just another friendly, serving as the Argentina national team’s farewell to their home supporters. With the federation already planning June friendlies ahead of the World Cup, including a potential date against Serbia, those fixtures are set to be held in North America.

Zambia, currently ranked 91st in the FIFA standings, heads into Tuesday’s game searching for their first victory since last October, when they edged Tanzania 1-0. Their recent form works firmly against them, however, as the national team has managed just one win, three draws and 12 defeats over their last 16 matches.

Lionel Messi of Argentina during a training session.

Messi to start against Zambia

Head coach Lionel Scaloni has already confirmed that Lionel Messi will be in the starting lineup against Zambia. The Inter Miami star came off the bench against Mauritania, a game in which Argentina’s performance took a sharp drop, and he will now look to make an impact from the opening whistle.

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see also Nicolas Otamendi announces Argentina retirement after 2026 World Cup, leaving Messi as the only 2014 WC squad survivor

Even though Messi has been reluctant to address his international future publicly, the match against Zambia could prove to be his final appearance in an Argentina shirt on home soil. Nicolas Otamendi, who has been alongside him since the 2010 World Cup, has already announced he will retire from international duty following the 2026 edition, inevitably raising questions about what decision the No. 10 will ultimately make.

Projected lineups for Argentina and Zambia

Argentina’s projected lineup (4-3-1-2): Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico; Enzo Fernandez, Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister; Thiago Almada; Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez.

Head coach: Lionel Scaloni.

Zambia’s projected lineup (4-2-3-1): Willard Mwanza; Kondwani Chiboni, Kabaso Chongo, Dominic Chanda, David Hamansenya; Obino Chisala, Miguel Changa Chaiwa; Frederick Mulambia, Fashion Sakala, Kings Kangwa; Patson Daka.

Head coach: Moses Sichone.

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