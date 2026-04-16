2026 World Cup: Inter Miami’s Berterame at risk of losing his Mexico spot amid striker competition

In just over a month, the coaches of the 48 qualified national teams for the 2026 FIFA World Cup will have to finalize their 26-man squads. In Mexico, there is fierce competition for the striker spots, putting Inter Miami star German Berterame’s chances in serious doubt.

“Raul Jimenez and Santiago Gimenez are the main forwards of the Mexico national team, and that appears to be beyond any doubt as the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaches,” Diario Marca reported this week.

Indeed, the Fulham forward has been a key figure based on recent call-ups. And while Gimenez has struggled this year at AC Milan due to inconsistent performances and injuries, he has built a strong reputation in Europe to earn that consideration.

“The debate is over the third striker for the World Cup,” the report adds. “The focus is on Armando Gonzalez and German Berterame, who are competing for a place in the 26-man squad that Javier Aguirre will select for the FIFA tournament.”

Armando Gonzalez playing for Mexico.

Who is Armando Gonzalez?

One of the fastest-rising players in Mexican soccer in recent years is Armando Gonzalez. The striker will turn 23 next week and is currently enjoying the best season of his professional career with Guadalajara.

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After beginning his career with Tapatio in Liga de Expansion MX in 2020, ‘La Hormiga’ (The Ant) reached Liga MX in 2024 and has since established himself as a key player for Guadalajara. This season, he is the team’s undisputed star, leading the standings and topping the Clausura tournament scoring chart with 12 goals.

Those performances earned Gonzalez a call-up to the Mexico national team, where Javier Aguirre gave him the opportunity to make his debut in a friendly against Paraguay in November 2025. Since then, he has recorded six appearances, one goal and one assist at the international level.

Berterame is struggling at Inter Miami

While Armando Gonzalez is in the best form of his career with Guadalajara and gaining prominence with the Mexico national team, German Berterame is having trouble finding his rhythm on the field.

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Inter Miami paid $15 million to Monterrey at the start of this year to sign the Argentina-born forward, hoping he would become an important attacking piece for the team. However, his start with the club has not been ideal: across MLS and the Concacaf Champions Cup, Berterame has managed just one goal in nine appearances for the Herons, raising questions about his place in the starting lineup.

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That lack of form at club level has impacted his chances internationally. Javier Aguirre has included Berterame in the starting lineup in only one of Mexico’s five matches this year, while in two others he did not see the field at all.