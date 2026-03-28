Mexico vs Portugal LIVE Updates: Cristiano Ronaldo the main absentee in the 2026 international friendly at Estadio Azteca

Mexico and Portugal meet in an international friendly this Saturday at Estadio Azteca. It marks one of the final tune-ups for both national teams ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup to be played this summer in North America.

Portugal face the challenge of navigating the March FIFA break without their biggest star. Cristiano Ronaldo was left out of the squad due to a hamstring injury suffered in late February, forcing head coach Roberto Martinez to exclude him from matches against Mexico and the United States.

In that context, several Portuguese players will have the opportunity to prove their value—something that could be decisive when it comes to finalizing the 26-man squad set to compete in the FIFA tournament this summer.

Mexico, meanwhile, know they will carry the added pressure of being one of the host nations at the World Cup. That makes tests like Saturday’s clash with Portugal—one of Europe’s strongest national teams—especially valuable as they look to get comfortable competing at the highest level.