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Mexico vs Portugal LIVE Updates: Cristiano Ronaldo the main absentee in the 2026 international friendly at Estadio Azteca

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

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Joao Neves and Bruno Fernandes of Portugal.
© Carlos Rodrigues/Getty ImagesJoao Neves and Bruno Fernandes of Portugal.

Mexico and Portugal meet in an international friendly this Saturday at Estadio Azteca. It marks one of the final tune-ups for both national teams ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup to be played this summer in North America.

Portugal face the challenge of navigating the March FIFA break without their biggest star. Cristiano Ronaldo was left out of the squad due to a hamstring injury suffered in late February, forcing head coach Roberto Martinez to exclude him from matches against Mexico and the United States.

In that context, several Portuguese players will have the opportunity to prove their value—something that could be decisive when it comes to finalizing the 26-man squad set to compete in the FIFA tournament this summer.

Mexico, meanwhile, know they will carry the added pressure of being one of the host nations at the World Cup. That makes tests like Saturday’s clash with Portugal—one of Europe’s strongest national teams—especially valuable as they look to get comfortable competing at the highest level.

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Upcoming matches for Mexico and Portugal

Saturday’s clash marks the first game of the March FIFA break for both national teams. Mexico will return to action on Tuesday against Belgium, while Portugal are set to face the USMNT later that same day in Atlanta.

Head-to-head history between Mexico and Portugal

Mexico and Portugal have faced each other five times to date. Two of those meetings were friendlies (a 0-0 draw in 1969 and a 1-0 win for the Europeans in 2014), while two more came at the 2017 Confederations Cup (one draw and one victory for Portugal). Their only World Cup encounter was in 2006, when Portugal once again came out on top with a 2-1 win.

Estadio Azteca looks renewed

The venue for tonight’s clash between Mexico and Portugal is the legendary Estadio Azteca, inaugurated in 1966 and home to some of the most unforgettable moments in sports history. Among them, Pele and Diego Maradona delivered iconic performances during their World Cup runs in 1970 and 1986, respectively.

This year, Estadio Azteca reopened following renovation work aimed at bringing its infrastructure up to top standards ahead of the 2026 World Cup, where it is set to host the opening match between Mexico and South Africa. In its current configuration, the venue has a capacity of 87,523 spectators.

General view inside the Estadio Azteca.

General view inside the Estadio Azteca.

Portugal starting lineup confirmed!

Roberto Martinez has chosen the following XI: Rui Silva; Matheus Nunes, Renato Veiga, Antonio Silva, Nuno Mendes; Samu Costa, Ruben Neves, Bruno Fernandes; Joao Felix, Francisco Conceicao, Gonzalo Ramos.

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Why isn’t Cristiano Ronaldo playing?

The biggest absence in tonight’s match is Cristiano Ronaldo, who was not called up by Roberto Martinez for the March FIFA break due to a hamstring injury suffered with Al Nassr in late February. He is expected to return to action next week in the Saudi Pro League.

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Mexico starting lineup confirmed!

Here is the XI selected by head coach Javier Aguirre: Raul Rangel; Johan Vasquez, Cesar Montes, Jesus Gallardo, Israel Reyes; Erick Lira, Obed Vargas, Alvaro Fidalgo; Brian Gutierrez, Roberto Alvarado, Raul Jimenez.

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Kickoff time and how to watch

Mexico and Portugal will face off at 9:00 PM (ET).

You can watch the international friendly live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Univision, TUDN, FOX Deportes and ViX.

Mexico and Portugal face off at Estadio Azteca

Welcome to our live blog of the international friendly between Mexico and Portugal. Stay with us for the latest updates on both national teams and, once the action gets underway, full minute-by-minute coverage!

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