Real Madrid gets timely injury boost ahead of Spanish Super Cup final, but will Kylian Mbappe face Barcelona?

Real Madrid’s path to silverware has taken an intriguing turn just days before the Spanish Super Cup final. As preparations intensify for another El Clasico on Saudi soil, optimism is growing inside the dressing room. Kylian Mbappe remains central to the conversation, with his fitness dominating headlines, while the club quietly receives a significant internal boost that could shape the final. With Barcelona waiting on the other side, Madrid suddenly looks closer to full strength—yet uncertainty still lingers over just how much risk will be taken on the biggest stage.

The clash carries enormous weight. A trophy is on the line, momentum for the season is at stake, and for Xabi Alonso, it represents a chance to secure his first title as Real Madrid manager. Against that backdrop, every medical update and tactical hint has been scrutinized, especially with Mbappe’s condition still unresolved.

However, Rodrygoemerged as a major concern after the semi-final win over Atletico Madrid, where he scored the decisive goal but finished the match with visible discomfort. Images of him leaving the pitch heavily bandaged sparked immediate anxiety, particularly given how influential he has been in recent weeks.

Those fears have now eased. According to Cadena COPE, medical tests confirmed that Rodrygo does not have a hamstring injury and is fully available for the final. The report described the outcome as the best possible news for the coaching staff, allowing Alonso to avoid reshuffling his attacking structure at the last moment.

Rodrygo Goes of Real Madrid

This recovery is more than a simple fitness update. The Brazilian forward has been one of the club’s most reliable performers, offering pace on the counter, sharp movement between lines, and a knack for decisive goals in big matches. His availability restores balance to a frontline that thrives on fluidity rather than rigid roles.

The Mbappe dilemma finally addressed

While Rodrygo’s return brought clarity, Mbappe’s status remains the defining question of the final. The French star missed the semi-final with a knee sprain suffered late in December. Initially ruled out for several weeks, his recovery has progressed faster than expected.

After Real Madrid booked its place in the final, Alonso confirmed that Mbappe had rejoined the squad in Saudi Arabia, offering cautiously optimistic words. “He’s doing much better,” the manager explained. “When he trains, we’ll have all the information we need. We are not kamikaze when we take decisions. It’s a controlled risk.”

Reports from L’Equipe added an extra layer of nuance, noting that the 26-year-old himself is keen to avoid unnecessary risks, even as the club weighs the benefits of having its top scorer available. According to the French outlet, “the forward wants to avoid unnecessary risks,” despite the temptation of starting him in a final against Barcelona.

The decision, as Alonso stressed, will be collective. “It’s something to decide with the staff, the player and the doctors,” he said, underlining that long-term priorities still matter—even in a final. As kickoff approaches, the picture is clearer than it was 48 hours ago. Rodrygo will be available, a boost that restores confidence and continuity. Mbappe’s role will be decided at the last moment, balancing ambition with caution.