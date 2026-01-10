Marcus Rashford learns his fate: Barcelona makes clear plan amid Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United exit

Barcelona’s season continues to evolve around subtle but decisive squad decisions, and one of the most intriguing storylines now surrounds Marcus Rashford. With Ruben Amorim no longer in charge at Manchester United, speculation has resurfaced about Rashford’s long-term future. Yet behind the scenes, clarity has already begun to form. While the public narrative hints at uncertainty, Barcelona has quietly communicated its intentions to the player, shaping what could become one of the defining moves of the upcoming summer.

Rashford’s name has remained central to discussions on both sides of Europe. From his turbulent exit from Manchester United to his gradual resurgence in Spain, his trajectory reflects a player rediscovering rhythm, confidence, and purpose. And crucially, the Catalan club has been watching closely.

The Englishman arrived at Camp Nou on loan after a complicated period back home. Once a symbol of the Manchester United academy, he found himself increasingly marginalized before seeking a reset abroad. Barcelona emerged as the destination of choice, offering both sporting prestige and a tactical environment suited to his strengths.

Initially, his role was measured. Signed as depth for an already competitive attack, Rashford began the season largely from the bench. That changed quickly. Injuries elsewhere opened the door, and Rashford seized the opportunity with composure rather than desperation.

Across all competitions, he has contributed seven goals and eleven assists, averaging better than a goal contribution per 90 minutes. His influence has gone beyond raw numbers. His crossing from the left flank, direct running, and ability to stretch defensive lines have added variety to the Blaugrana’s attacking structure.

Barcelona makes final decision on Rashford’s future

This is where the story moves beyond performance. In the middle of the campaign, Barca’s sporting leadership has reportedly decided to act. The club informed Rashford and his representatives of their desire to continue with him beyond the loan period. According to multiple reports, this message was delivered directly, emphasizing satisfaction not only with his output but with his attitude and integration.

Fabrizio Romano summarized the position clearly: “Barcelona already told Rashford that they’re very happy with him in terms of performances, versatility and professionalism… They would love to continue with him beyond this season.”

Marcus Rashford of FC Barcelona

Behind that message lies a concrete mechanism already embedded in the original agreement: a $35 million buy option negotiated with the Red Devils. This is the plan that the Catalan side has now moved toward—intending to activate the clause before the campaign concludes.

Why Amorim’s departure doesn’t change the outcome

Ruben Amorim’s departure from Manchester United briefly reopened the debate. Some believed Rashford’s path back to Old Trafford could be reconsidered under new leadership. But internally, The Sun suggests that the scenario has lost traction.

Ruben Amorim speaks to Marcus Rashford.

Rashford’s loan was not merely a managerial decision—it reflected a broader club strategy. And from Barcelona’s perspective, the English forward has already convinced both the coaching staff and the sporting directors.

United, for its part, is aware of Barcelona’s position. As an academy graduate, Rashford’s sale would represent pure profit on the balance sheet, an important factor given ongoing financial restructuring.