San Diego FC coach makes final decision on Chucky Lozano’s future ahead of MLS playoffs

Hirving “Chucky” Lozano has recently been sidelined by the San Diego FC squad, a decision that raised eyebrows given his status as the team’s star player. With the second game of the Major League Soccer playoffs on the horizon, head coach Mikey Varas has made a final decision on Lozano’s role moving forward.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Varas was asked about Lozano’s availability for Game 2 against the Portland Timbers. The American manager made things clear: “Based on everything that we’ve seen, he’ll be traveling to Portland and he’ll be coming off the bench for us.”

The controversy first erupted during San Diego’s 4–2 win over the Houston Dynamo on October 4, when Lozano was substituted at halftime for Amahl Pellegrino. According to The Athletic, the decision led to a “verbal altercation” between the Mexico international and Varas.

Since that moment, Lozano has been excluded from the squad list, not only on MLS Decision Day against Portland but also for Game 1 of the playoffs, also against the Timbers. San Diego secured a 2–1 win to take the advantage, but with Game 2 set for Saturday, questions over the team’s star player began to resurface.

Hirving Lozano #11 and Jeppe Tverskov #6 of San Diego FC shaking hands.

Following the first match, Lozano issued an apology on Instagram, addressing his reaction and expressing regret to fans and teammates. When asked what Lozano had shown in training since then, Varas replied: “Just that he wants to be a part of the group, it’s the most important thing, through your actions that you want to be part of the group.“

So far in the 2025 season, Lozano has registered nine goals and eight assists in 30 appearances across all competitions for San Diego including MLS and Leagues Cup. His presence in the upcoming playoff games could prove key for the expansion club, not only due to his talent but also considering his high-profile contract, the recently released MLSPA Salary Guide lists the Mexican star with a base salary of $6 million and guaranteed compensation of $7,633,333.

San Diego FC already making history

With more than $20 million invested in transfers, including Lozano’s arrival from PSV Eindhoven, expectations were sky-high for San Diego FC’s debut MLS season. As the league’s newest franchise, the club has already made history in 2025 and still has room to achieve more.

This year, San Diego set records for most wins (19) and most points (63) by an expansion team, finishing atop the Western Conference. Riding that momentum into the postseason, the club now has a chance to join the Chicago Fire as the only expansion side to win the MLS Cup in its inaugural season, a feat achieved only once before, in 1998.

