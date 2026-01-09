Trending topics:
Lionel Messi joined by fellow Argentine as Inter Miami sign midfielder ahead of 2026 MLS season

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.
Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.

As Lionel Messi and his teammates prepare to return to training next week, Inter Miami have secured the signing of an Argentine player ahead of the 2026 Major League Soccer campaign.

“Inter Miami CF announced today it has signed Argentine midfielder David Ayala from the Portland Timbers,” the Florida-based club revealed on Friday through a statement published on its official website.

Regarding the terms of the deal, the Herons explained that it was completed “via trade,” before adding: “Ayala joins Inter Miami as a U22 Initiative player and will remain under contract through the conclusion of the 2026 MLS season.”

David Ayala is 23 years old and began his professional career with Estudiantes de La Plata in Argentina in 2019, where he was a teammate of current Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano and Facundo Mura, a right back who also joined the club during the winter transfer window from Racing Club.

Tweet placeholder

Since arriving at the Portland Timbers in 2022, Ayala has made 98 appearances across Major League Soccer, the Leagues Cup and the U.S. Open Cup, recording four goals and two assists. His role grew steadily over time until he became a key player during the most recent campaign, in which he started 32 matches.

Inter Miami have Busquets’ replacement

Amid widespread roster changes since the conclusion of the 2025 season, Inter Miami’s biggest challenges involved finding suitable replacements for Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets. Both were among the team’s biggest stars, and their retirements dealt significant blows to the club.

Sergio Reguilon was the first addition to the squad, arriving just days after the Herons won the MLS title against the Vancouver Whitecaps. That move addressed the situation at left back, leaving the club still in need of a defensive midfielder.

David Ayala arrives in Miami with that responsibility. He obviously does not possess Busquets’ experience or the elite quality of a player who won multiple titles with Barcelona and Spain. However, his age allows him to provide greater defensive range and energy than Busquets, which could benefit Rodrigo De Paul by giving him more freedom to contribute in attack.

Ayala’s first words

Moments after the signing was announced, Inter Miami shared a short video featuring David Ayala. “I want to send a greeting to Inter fans,” the Argentine midfielder said at the start. “I’m very happy to be joining this team and really excited to see you all soon at the new stadium. I send you all a big hug and hope it’s a year full of success.”

