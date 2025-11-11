Messi should be an example for Neymar in Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil ahead of 2026 World Cup, says Casemiro

For months, discussions have centered on the role Neymar should play for the Brazil national team, given his repeated absences since Carlo Ancelotti took over as head coach. With the FIFA World Cup 2026 getting closer, Casemiro weighed in, using Lionel Messi as an example.

“We can’t rule him out if he’s playing well,” Casemiro said about Neymar during a recent interview with GE. “If he’s physically and mentally fit, he’s without a doubt the best. I’m a big admirer of his as a player.”

This represents strong support for the forward at a delicate moment, considering not only his omission from Brazil’s November international break squad but also the harsh criticism he has faced for his performances with Santos in Serie A.

The Manchester United midfielder once again emphasized the importance of Neymar staying healthy. “If he’s in good shape, he’ll be very important for us because he’s a world-class player… He’s indispensable for any national team,” said the midfielder.

Brazil midfielder Casemiro.

“I’ve known Neymar since he was 12 years old. He played for Santos, I played for Moreira. He’s always been very, very different. He can decide a match at any moment,” added Casemiro. “It’s a privilege to say I’ve played with Neymar. It’s incredible. And in my day-to-day life, I know his team and how he works very well.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Neymar’s true generational successor? Casemiro surprises fans by snubbing Vinicius Jr as Brazil’s next leader

Casemiro compares Messi with Neymar

In the same conversation, Casemiro clarified that Brazil will need a specific plan to make the most of the Santos forward’s abilities. “It’s not like Neymar just stands still while the rest of us run. That doesn’t exist,” said the 33-year-old midfielder.

“But Argentina did it,” Casemiro added. “Julian Alvarez dropped back while Messi played as a false nine. They defended with a low block, and Messi stayed up front,” explained the Manchester United midfielder, referring to Argentina’s system at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Indeed, during the final years of Lionel Scaloni’s tenure with Argentina, Messi has enjoyed total freedom with the ball but also taken on a defined role when defending. He stays as the most advanced player, presses when possible, and helps his teammates in that phase of play.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, it’s the center forward—either Julian Alvarez or Lautaro Martinez—who drops deeper to mark the player Messi would normally be responsible for. That setup allows the team’s star to conserve energy, saving it for what he does best: creating dangerous chances near the opponent’s box.

see also Brazil National Team TV Schedule: View Brazil Games On TV

Ancelotti shares a similar view to Casemiro on Neymar

Casemiro’s comments about Lionel Messi’s role as a ‘false nine’ with Argentina, and how that could serve as a model for Neymar, align with remarks that the head coach of Brazil made just days ago regarding his own ideas for the Santos forward.

“I think he needs to play more centrally, not as a winger, because wingers in today’s football are players you need to help defensively as well,” Ancelotti said in a recent interview with Placar. “When you play a little more centrally, the defensive work is much less than when you play as a winger.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The coach then speculated about how Neymar might adapt to playing as a ‘false nine,’ similar to Messi’s role with Argentina on occasion. “Could be his ideal position,” admitted Ancelotti. “I also think that a very talented player, closer to the goal, has more opportunities to score goals.”