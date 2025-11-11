Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
world cup
Comments

Carlo Ancelotti sends a powerful warning to Endrick ahead of World Cup 2026, shaping his Real Madrid future

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Head coach Carlo Ancelotti of Brazil and Endrick.
© Chung Sung-Jun/Kevork Djansezian/Getty ImagesHead coach Carlo Ancelotti of Brazil and Endrick.

After arriving at Real Madrid as one of the world’s most promising players, Endrick quickly secured a spot as a regular for Brazil, making his debut in 2023. Despite his early success, he has not received a call-up to the national team in recent games under Carlo Ancelotti. Considering this, the coach decided to send a strong message to the player, one which could influence his future at Real Madrid.

“I spoke with him at the beginning of this season. He was injured, but now he’s fine, back, and he has to think with his entourage about what’s best. Talk to the club, to see what’s best for him. Endrick is very young, this won’t be his last World Cup. He could play in the 2026 World Cup, because he has the quality for it… I believe it’s important for him to get back to playing and show his qualities,” Carlo Ancelotti said, via PLACAR.

Endrick has struggled to make an impact this season with Real Madrid, logging just 11 minutes of play since Xabi Alonso’s arrival. After accumulating fewer than 1,000 minutes last season and seeing limited action on the team, the 19-year-old star risks losing his spot in the roster 2026 World Cup with Richarlison’s presence, Joao Pedro’s emergence, and Vitor Roque’s impressive performance. Consequently, he is already contemplating his next move.

Given his unfavorable situation, Endrick is open to a loan move to a Ligue 1 team. However, the 19-year-old star has yet to make a final decision. He is seeking more playing time, which has eluded him since his arrival in Europe, despite the expectations surrounding his talent. As a result, Premier League teams are also monitoring his potential availability, which could make the January transfer window particularly intriguing.

Endrick of Brazil

Endrick of Brazil in the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024.

Not only Endrick: Ancelotti introduces young stars to set a new era

Even though Brazil have been experiencing a frustrating period of poor performances, Carlo Ancelotti expresses confidence that a new era is dawning. Endrick, possessing enormous potential for the future, stands out among the players, but the roster also includes several other promising talents. Among them are Wesley at right back, Estevao at left wing, Joao Pedro up front, and Andrey Santos in midfield.

Advertisement
Neymar’s true generational successor? Casemiro surprises fans by snubbing Vinicius Jr as Brazil’s next leader

see also

Neymar’s true generational successor? Casemiro surprises fans by snubbing Vinicius Jr as Brazil’s next leader

Alongside these players, Ancelotti keeps the door open for the potential return of Vitor Roque, who shone once again at Palmeiras, as well as Kaio Jorge, Igor Jesus, and other young talents. For this reason, Brazilian fans are hopeful that the sporting project will not end in 2026 but will continue to grow. For that reason, Endrick may face tough competition to secure a spot in the project, pushing his competitiveness and best version.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Messi should be an example for Neymar in Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil ahead of 2026 World Cup, says Casemiro

Messi should be an example for Neymar in Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil ahead of 2026 World Cup, says Casemiro

Casemiro shared his opinion on the role Neymar should have in Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, drawing a comparison with Lionel Messi.

Neymar’s Brazil role addressed by coach Carlo Ancelotti after November FIFA break snub

Neymar’s Brazil role addressed by coach Carlo Ancelotti after November FIFA break snub

Carlo Ancelotti spoke about Neymar and his role in the Brazil national team.

Antony issues clear message to coach Ancelotti after Brazil omission despite top form at Real Betis

Antony issues clear message to coach Ancelotti after Brazil omission despite top form at Real Betis

Head coach Carlo Ancelotti decided to leave Antony of of the Brazil national team for the upcoming games, and the forward, with a great form at Real Betis, has issued a clear message to the Italian.

Not Raphinha: Manchester United reportedly targeting Brazilian forward Barcelona paid $45 million for

Not Raphinha: Manchester United reportedly targeting Brazilian forward Barcelona paid $45 million for

Reports indicate that Manchester United are interested in a Brazilian forward for whom Barcelona paid a fortune—and it’s not Raphinha.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo