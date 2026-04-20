Carlo Ancelotti receives Brazil boost as Estevao reportedly set to recover from injury for 2026 World Cup

Carlo Ancelotti is entering the final stretch of solidifying Brazil’s 26-man roster for the 2026 World Cup, with the tournament now less than two months away. In a major boost for the Italian head coach, reports indicate that Estevao is expected to recover in time to participate in the summer showcase.

Alarms went off last Saturday during Chelsea’s clash with Manchester United at Stamford Bridge when Estevao was forced off in the 16th minute with muscular discomfort in his right leg. While the injury sparked immediate fears that the 18-year-old might miss the World Cup, those concerns have largely been dismissed.

According to Cahe Mota of Globo Esporte, Estevao is expected to return to the pitch before Ancelotti names his final squad. Medical tests performed Sunday revealed a right thigh injury that should sideline the winger for only 15 to 20 days.

The update has provided much-needed relief, particularly given Estevao’s recent history with similar ailments. The teenager dealt with a nearly identical injury to his left thigh that kept him out of action for a month between February and March, missing Brazil‘s last two friendlies against France and Croatia.

Estevao of Chelsea reacts with an injury during the game against Manchester United.

Reports from the Brazilian outlet suggest the initial sensation was more akin to a severe cramp than a significant tear, though the winger will still undergo a formal rehabilitation process. Both Chelsea and the Brazilian medical departments are closely monitoring the situation alongside Ancelotti’s staff.

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Given the 20-day timeline, Estevao will miss several key fixtures for Chelsea before Ancelotti announces his roster on May 18 in Rio de Janeiro. He is expected to sit out matches against Brighton, a FA Cup semifinal against Leeds United, Nottingham Forest, and Liverpool, with a potential return targeted for May 17 against Tottenham.

Estevao: The breakout star of the Ancelotti era

Carlo Ancelotti took over the Brazilian national team at a crossroads as the federation struggled to reclaim its world-dominant status while navigating Neymar’s long-term injury absence. While the search for a creative centerpiece continues, Estevao has emerged as the most prolific figure of the Italian’s tenure.

Estevao has appeared in seven matches under Ancelotti, totaling 417 minutes and netting five goals at a remarkable rate of one every 83 minutes. That production makes the 18-year-old the leading scorer of the Ancelotti era, a staggering achievement for a squad that features established superstars like Vinicius Junior and Raphinha.

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