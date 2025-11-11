Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Argentina
Comments

Will Lionel Messi play vs. Angola? Argentina star’s role in November friendly reportedly revealed

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Lionel Messi of Argentina.
© Marcelo Endelli/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Argentina.

Lionel Messi will have his final chance to wear the Argentina jersey in 2025 during the November international break, when La Albiceleste travel to Africa to face Angola. With several questions surrounding the starting XI, the Inter Miami star’s role has now reportedly been revealed.

With the MLS playoffs underway and Inter Miami reaching the Eastern Conference semifinals for the first time in club history, there were doubts about how much Messi would feature for Argentina. Still, with only one friendly on the schedule, head coach Lionel Scaloni has reportedly made a clear decision on Messi’s involvement for Friday’s match.

According to Argentina insider Gastón Edul, Lionel Messi will start for Argentina against Angola. With the African nation celebrating its 50th independence anniversary, one of the conditions tied to the reported appearance fee paid to the AFA was Messi’s participation, and the captain is now expected to be in the lineup.

Beyond Messi’s inclusion, the Argentine journalist also reported that Villarreal’s Juan Foyth will be the starting right back. With both Nahuel Molina and Gonzalo Montiel out of the squad, Scaloni is expected to test alternative options on the right side of the defense.

Lionel Messi during Argentina&#039;s training session.

Lionel Messi during Argentina’s training session.

Argentina began training in Alicante on Tuesday after dealing with several setbacks to the original squad list over recent days. Still, despite the absence of multiple regular starters, Messi remains one of the guaranteed names for the friendly against Angola.

Advertisement
Not Dibu Martínez: Aston Villa star called up to Lionel Messi’s Argentina squad for Angola friendly

see also

Not Dibu Martínez: Aston Villa star called up to Lionel Messi’s Argentina squad for Angola friendly

Argentina and the shortest tour of the Scaloni era

For the November window, Argentina initially planned a two-match tour with friendlies against Angola and India, but the second game was never finalized, leaving one fixture still up for grabs. Morocco later emerged as an option, but after the AFA reportedly requested a €10 million fee to stage the match, talks collapsed.

With training camp now underway in Alicante, Argentina will have its shortest international tour since Scaloni took over. With the match against Angola scheduled for Friday the 14th, players will be released immediately afterward and will not return to Spain for additional training sessions, meaning the entire national-team gathering will last just six days and include only one game.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Lionel Messi gets brutally honest about playing the 2026 World Cup with Argentina: ‘I don’t want to be a burden’

Lionel Messi gets brutally honest about playing the 2026 World Cup with Argentina: ‘I don’t want to be a burden’

A little over six months before the FIFA World Cup 2026, Lionel Messi spoke candidly about his potential participation with Argentina.

Not Dibu Martínez: Aston Villa star called up to Lionel Messi’s Argentina squad for Angola friendly

Not Dibu Martínez: Aston Villa star called up to Lionel Messi’s Argentina squad for Angola friendly

Lionel Messi will see yet another new addition to Argentina’s squad for the Angola match, as coach Lionel Scaloni has decided to call up an Aston Villa star that's not Emiliano “Dibu” Martínez.

Julian Alvarez and two other key players to miss Argentina’s match against Angola as Messi leads the team

Julian Alvarez and two other key players to miss Argentina’s match against Angola as Messi leads the team

After remaining undefeated in friendly matches, Argentina face a setback as they lose Julian Alvarez and two key players against Angola for an unexpected reason. In light of this, Lionel Messi will lead the offense without one of his best teammates, presenting him with a big challenge.

Messi should be an example for Neymar in Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil ahead of 2026 World Cup, says Casemiro

Messi should be an example for Neymar in Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil ahead of 2026 World Cup, says Casemiro

Casemiro shared his opinion on the role Neymar should have in Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, drawing a comparison with Lionel Messi.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo