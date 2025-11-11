Trending topics:
BRAZIL'S SERIE A
Neymar under fire for controversial reaction during Santos’ crucial Brazilian league defeat

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Neymar of Santos reacts during the Brasileirao 2025.
Things are not going well for Neymar right now. On top of his absence from Carlo Ancelotti’s squad for Brazil’s November international break, Santos are struggling in Serie A, facing a serious risk of relegation. The team’s latest defeat drew sharp criticism for the 33-year-old forward.

On Matchday 33 of the league, Santos suffered a 3-2 loss against Flamengo, one of the league leaders alongside Palmeiras. While the result was predictable given the strength of the opponent, the players came under fire. Among them, of course, the main target was Neymar over a specific incident.

At the 85-minute mark, with Flamengo leading 3-0, coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda made the surprising decision to substitute Neymar. The forward did not take it well, and after leaving the field, he gestured toward members of the staff, saying: “Come on, you’re taking me out?”

The story didn’t end there. After shaking hands with some teammates on the bench, he walked straight to the locker room, even though there were still several minutes left in the match. The situation caused controversy, not only because of Neymar’s reaction but also due to what happened on the pitch in the following minutes.

Santos head coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda.

Vojvoda’s unexpected decision to take out the former Barcelona star, though surprising, paid off. In the next few minutes, Santos scored two goals and hit the post once, ultimately losing 3-2 but leaving a more competitive impression. Additionally, Benjamin Rollheiser, who came on for Neymar, assisted on one of the goals.

Neymar’s Brazil role addressed by coach Carlo Ancelotti after November FIFA break snub

Criticism of Neymar

Santos’ poor results, combined with controversies surrounding Neymar, have sparked intense criticism. Neto, a former club player in 1994 and a Corinthians legend, was especially harsh on the 33-year-old forward. “You didn’t play at all! You walked the entire field… A disgrace!” he said on his show Radio Craque Neto.

“While you Santos fans believe this guy will lead Santos to glory… You’re going to be relegated to Serie B because of Neymar and the president,” Neto added. It’s Neymar’s fault, and his enablers. Look at how different Santos is without him.”

How are Santos doing in the Brazilian league?

The loss to Flamengo over the weekend was Santos’ second consecutive defeat, having earned only 2 points from the last 15. That puts them in a very difficult position as the season nears its end, considering the serious risk of relegation they face.

Currently, Santos sit in 17th place in the standings, one of the four teams in the relegation zone, along with Juventude, Fortaleza, and Sport Recife. With 33 points, Neymar’s team is just two points behind their closest rival, Vitoria. The good news is they have played one fewer match, so they still control their destiny.

