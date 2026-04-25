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Carlo Ancelotti and Brazil could suffer huge blow as Real Madrid’s Eder Militao receives worrying 2026 World Cup injury update

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Eder Militao of Real Madrid applauds the fans after the team's victory in the LaLiga EA Sports.
© Denis Doyle/Getty ImagesEder Militao of Real Madrid applauds the fans after the team's victory in the LaLiga EA Sports.

Carlo Ancelotti’s preparations with Brazil may have taken an unexpected hit after fresh concern emerged over Real Madrid defender Eder Militao. With the 2026 World Cup approaching and Militao already a key figure for both club and country, the latest development has created growing anxiety around his fitness.

Real Madrid had already been managing a difficult end to the domestic season, and now attention has shifted toward whether one of its most important defenders can recover in time for international duty. For Ancelotti, who is expected to rely heavily on experienced names, the timing could hardly be worse.

Earlier, Real Madrid confirmed that Eder Militao and Arda Guler will not play again in the domestic campaign after both suffered muscle injuries. The announcement added to a frustrating stretch for the club following a demanding season and recent disappointment in Europe.

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“Following tests carried out today on our player Eder Militao by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a muscle injury in the biceps femoris of his left leg,” the club said in an official statement. A separate update also confirmed a hamstring issue for Guler.

Neither statement included a return date, but the initial expectation was that both players would focus on recovery ahead of summer commitments. That first outlook now appears far less certain in Militao’s case.

The worrying update for Militao

New reports from Spain suggest the situation is more serious than first believed. Militao is reportedly facing a race against time to be fit for the 2026 World Cup after suffering a relapse of the same injury problem.

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According to Cadena COPE, the scar tissue from a previous biceps femoris issue has reopened, creating the possibility that surgery may be required. If that happens, his recovery timeline would lengthen significantly and place his participation in the tournament in real danger.

The defender had already been ruled out for the remainder of Real Madrid’s season, but this latest twist changes the conversation entirely. What once looked like a manageable absence could now become a major international setback.

Why this matters for Carlo Ancelotti and Brazil

Brazil enters the World Cup as one of the traditional favorites, and Ancelotti is expected to guide a squad filled with elite-level talent. Losing Militao would remove one of the national team’s most reliable defenders at a crucial moment.

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The center-back has made 38 appearances for Brazil since debuting in 2018, scoring two goals and becoming a trusted presence in major matches. His pace, strength, and experience at the highest level make him difficult to replace.

The Selecao is scheduled to face Panama and Egypt in pre-tournament friendlies before entering a group featuring Morocco, Haiti, and Scotland. Missing those preparation matches would already be a warning sign, but missing the tournament itself would be a far bigger blow.

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