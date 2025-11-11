Trending topics:
Neymar’s true generational successor? Casemiro surprises fans by snubbing Vinicius Jr as Brazil’s next leader

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Neymar Jr and Vinicius Jr of Brazil.
© Pedro Vilela/Chung Sung-Jun/Getty ImagesNeymar Jr and Vinicius Jr of Brazil.

Despite being one of the most important players in Brazil‘s history over the last decade, Neymar Jr. has suffered serious injuries that have disrupted his physical continuity. As a result, he has been absent from the national team for two years, leaving a significant leadership void. With this in mind, Casemiro boldly identified players he considers candidates to lead the national team, surprisingly omitting Vinicius Jr.

With Neymar’s continued absence, Casemiro was asked who would take over as leader of the offense, and he responded emphatically: “If you ask me who I would pass the baton to, Marquinhos is a very experienced player and he’s younger than me. There’s Alisson, Ederson, and Bruno Guimaraes. For example, I wouldn’t pass it to Vinicius, because he’s not concerned about that. It’s not in his nature. Nor is it in Rodrygo’s,” he said, via GE.

Although it may have seemed like a jab at Vinicius Jr, Casemiro wanted to emphasize that not all stars are destined to be leaders. At 24, the young Brazilian still has much to prove with the national team, making the captaincy an additional burden. Moreover, players like Bruno Guimaraes and Marquinhos already serve as captains for their respective teams, hinting at their potential to lead an entire squad.

Neymar‘s absence shifted the spotlight to Vinicius Junior, who led Real Madrid with impressive flair. However, the 25-year-old star has scored just 8 goals in 43 games, raising more questions than certainties about his true impact on the team. With the 2026 FIFA World Cup only months away, he might be facing his biggest opportunity to step up as the team’s offensive leader—a role the national team desperately needs filled.

Vinicius Junior of Brazil

Vinicius Junior of Brazil leaves the pitch during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers.

How has Vinicius Junior transformed Brazil since Carlo Ancelotti took charge?

Vinicius Junior has struggled to shine with Brazil, as have many players like Richarlison and Rodrygo, among others. Since 2023, the national team has cycled through four coaches, bringing a lot of instability to the squad. Consequently, the 25-year-old star has not experienced the ideal environment to excel. Nonetheless, Carlo Ancelotti’s arrival seems to offer some stability, the young Real Madrid star has seriously improved his performances.

Neymar’s Brazil role addressed by coach Carlo Ancelotti after November FIFA break snub

Neymar’s Brazil role addressed by coach Carlo Ancelotti after November FIFA break snub

Since Ancelotti’s arrival in Brazil, Vinicius Junior has played just four games, scoring two goals. His impact goes beyond statistics; he has become crucial not only for his speed but also his creativity, effectively opening up space for his teammates. Considering how the Italian coach brought out the best in him at Real Madrid, the young Brazilian now faces perhaps his greatest opportunity—a chance he appears eager to seize.

Although the 25-year-old has improved his performance, he needs to distance himself from what Neymar represented in Brazil. Surpassing Pelé as the national team’s all-time leading scorer and captaining the team at 22 years old is no easy feat. Instead of comparing his impact to others, Vinicius Junior needs to forge his own path and aim to make a mark, as he did at Real Madrid. While he may not be a prolific scorer or a captain, he is undeniably a global star.

