Neymar’s Brazil role addressed by coach Carlo Ancelotti after November FIFA break snub

This week, Neymar has been at the center of attention after Carlo Ancelotti chose to leave him out of Brazil’s squad for the November international break. Now, the Italian head coach has addressed the issue and shared his thoughts on the forward’s potential role under his guidance.

In a recent interview with Placar, Ancelotti revealed the question he has been asked most since taking over Brazil. “Yes, yes… about Neymar,” he said. But far from showing irritation, he added: “It’s normal because he’s a legend of Brazilian football.”

Carlo then explained that Neymar’s return is an important topic for him and everyone around the team. “I know everyone wants Neymar to get back to his best physical condition. And also, the CBF, the coach, the technical staff of the national team hope that Neymar can return to his best level,” said the AC Milan and Real Madrid legend.

These remarks are significant given the controversy surrounding the forward’s absence from every previous Ancelotti call-up. Rumors even circulated that the coach might permanently sideline Neymar ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Neymar last appeared for the Brazil national team in October 2023.

Ancelotti discusses Neymar’s role in Brazil

In the same interview, Carlo Ancelotti outlined his plans for Neymar’s potential role in the team, if he regains full fitness. “The truth is that today’s football demands many things. Not only talent, but also physical condition, intensity; hopefully, Neymar will be at his best level,” the coach said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Neymar to join Angel Di Maria in Argentine league? Brazilian star sparks strong reaction: ‘It made me laugh’

“I think he needs to play more centrally, not as a winger, because wingers in today’s football are players you need to help defensively as well,” Ancelotti explained. “When you play a little more centrally, the defensive work is much less than when you play as a winger.”

Finally, Ancelotti acknowledged that Neymar could play as a ‘false nine’ in the future for Brazil. “I also think that a very talented player, closer to the goal, has more opportunities to score goals… Could be his ideal position,” said the 66-year-old coach.

When will Brazil play?

Despite Neymar’s absence, Brazil have two matches scheduled during the November international break, which will serve as tests for Ancelotti ahead of the World Cup 2026. On Saturday, they will face Senegal, followed three days later by a match against Tunisia.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Brazil National Team TV Schedule: View Brazil Games On TV

These games are valuable for several reasons. First, they pit Brazil against two already-qualified World Cup teams, potentially giving insight into future opponents. Second, they provide the coach with the chance to face teams he doesn’t usually encounter, with styles different from typical South American competition. Finally, they allow Ancelotti to continue experimenting with players as he shapes the roster for next year’s FIFA tournament.