Kylian Mbappé is on a tear. The Real Madrid star has exploded onto 2025 with an incredible goal-scoring streak, netting eight goals in his first eight matches of the new year. This brings his season tally to an impressive 22 goals across all competitions. The French forward has scored in every competition this season – the Copa del Rey, Supercopa de España, La Liga, and the Champions League.

Wearing the iconic number 9 shirt, previously worn by Cristiano Ronaldo in his inaugural season at Real Madrid, Mbappé is on a trajectory to surpass Ronaldo’s first-season goal total. Ronaldo finished the 2009-10 season with 33 goals.

Given Mbappé’s current form, he could surpass that mark in less than a month. This comparison highlights Mbappé’s exceptional start to his career with Real Madrid and how he is outperforming Ronaldo in his first season.

Contextualizing success: Different paths to glory

However, it’s crucial to acknowledge the contrasting contexts of Ronaldo and Mbappé’s first seasons at Real Madrid. Ronaldo arrived at a club still under construction, far from its peak. He didn’t participate in the Supercopa or the Intercontinental Cup during his first season.

His Champions League performance, while solid (seven goals in six games), ended in a disappointing round-of-16 exit against Lyon. Mbappé, on the other hand, joined a reigning La Liga and Champions League champion, a team already operating at an elite level.

ALICANTE, SPAIN – OCTOBER 30: Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid celebrates after scoring his team’s second goal during the La Liga match between Hercules FC and Real Madrid at Estadio Jose Rico Perez on October 30, 2010 in Alicante, Spain. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Mbappé himself acknowledged the difference in context, stating he had to adapt to an already established winning team. He wasn’t simply given the ball; he had to integrate into an existing system. This, in contrast to Ronaldo’s situation, provided Mbappé with more opportunities to shine from the beginning, immediately contributing to title wins starting with the UEFA Super Cup. Ronaldo had to wait 82 matches for his first title with Real Madrid (the 2011 Copa del Rey).

The numbers game: A stunning comparison

As of January 27th, Mbappé’s 22 goals have come from 33 appearances. In a similar period of his first season, Ronaldo had scored 15 goals in 16 matches. While the numbers speak for themselves, these facts provide a nuanced perspective on the comparison between Mbappé and Ronaldo in their inaugural seasons at Real Madrid.

Both players achieved significant success in their first season with Real Madrid, but Mbappé has demonstrated exceptional scoring consistency at an even more rapid pace than Ronaldo.

Mbappé’s incredible goal-scoring form places him among Europe’s elite. He’s firmly in contention for the title of top scorer across all major European leagues, competing against top names such as Lewandowski, Haaland, Kane, and Salah. His exceptional January, where he’s outscored all other players, solidifies his place in this elite group. His outstanding form and scoring consistency are helping him to maintain his place among the top goalscorers in European football.