Kylian Mbappe no longer stands alone after Michael Olise matches his France goalscoring record just before 2026 World Cup

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup less than two days away, Kylian Mbappe and Michael Olise have become the center of attention after a remarkable performance in France’s final warm-up match before the tournament. The national team entered its clash with Northern Ireland looking to fine-tune preparations, but the evening ended with a historic moment that placed Olise alongside one of the biggest names in French soccer.

As Didier Deschamps made final adjustments before the opening World Cup fixture against Senegal, France produced a convincing 3-1 victory in Lille. While Mbappe remains the face of the national team and continues to chase more individual milestones, another attacking star stole the spotlight and matched an achievement that had belonged exclusively to the captain for more than two years.

France entered the match under pressure to deliver a strong response after an unexpected setback against the Ivory Coast. With the World Cup beginning in less than a week, Deschamps wanted his squad to sharpen its tactical approach and build confidence before traveling to North America.

Les Bleus controlled possession for long stretches against Northern Ireland and frequently pinned the visitors deep inside their own half. Although the attack occasionally lacked fluidity, France created enough chances to eventually overwhelm its opponent.

Mbappe started alongside an impressive attacking cast that included Michael Olise, Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, and several other players expected to play major roles during the World Cup. Arsenal defender William Saliba also returned to the lineup as Deschamps experimented with a setup close to his strongest available team.

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Michael Olise delivers stunning performance

The breakthrough arrived shortly before halftime when Olise reacted quickest to a loose ball inside the penalty area. As soon as Olise got his hands on a loose ball in the penalty area, the French forward swung his right foot and unleashed a thunderous effort that went wide of the goal.

That opening goal gave France a deserved lead and set the stage for an unforgettable individual display. The Bayern star doubled the advantage after the break with another composed finish. Receiving the ball centrally inside the area, he struck a precise low effort beyond the goalkeeper to make it 2-0 and place Northern Ireland firmly on the back foot.

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Although Patrick Kelly briefly pulled one back for the visitors, France never lost control of the contest. The response came through the same player who had already dominated the evening.

The record that connects Olise and Mbappe

The defining moment arrived in the closing stages when Olise completed his hat-trick with a spectacular long-range strike. The French attacker received a fantastic pass from Malo Gusto and then stormed the penalty area with a left-footed shot that soared into the far top left corner. The goal sealed a 3-1 victory and, more importantly, placed Olise in exclusive company.

Thus, the 24-year-old became the first France player to score a hat-trick since Kylian Mbappe achieved the feat against Gibraltar in a Euro 2024 qualifier in November 2023. For more than two years, Mbappe had been the only French player to record a hat-trick for the national team.

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