Cristiano Ronaldo cemented Al Nassr’s 3-1 victory over Al Fateh with a late goal, his 920th career goal, continuing his prolific scoring streak in 2025. The Portuguese superstar now sits just twenty goals shy of an unprecedented 1,000 official career goals. This milestone achievement continues Ronaldo’s remarkable start to the year, with four goals in four matches.

Ronaldo’s goal, scored in the 88th minute, came as a result of a well-placed cross from Sadio Mané. He expertly beat Hungarian goalkeeper Peter Szappanos to ensure the three points for his team. The strike capped off an impressive team performance that saw Al Nassr dominate the match, showcasing the team’s collective strength and strategic prowess.

Al Nassr’s victory was built on a strong team performance. They exploited Al Fateh’s defensive weaknesses throughout the match, eventually culminating in a decisive victory. Stefano Pioli’s tactical approach, characterized by effective utilization of the team’s strengths and strategic exploitation of the opponent’s weaknesses, once again proved successful, adding another three points to Al Nassr’s current tally.

Early lead and a response from Al Fateh

Al Nassr took the lead in the 41st minute through an own goal by Moroccan defender Marwane Saadane. The team doubled their advantage on the hour mark when French defender Mohamed Simakan scored, assisted by Brazilian midfielder Angelo.

Despite Al Fateh pulling a goal back through Mourad Batna, Al Nassr’s dominance was evident throughout the match. Al Nassr effectively countered Al Fateh’s offensive strategies, solidifying their control and ultimately securing the victory.

This win marks Al Nassr’s second consecutive victory, propelling them into third place in the Saudi Pro League, surpassing Al Qadisiya. This significant climb in the standings underscores Al Nassr’s improved form and competitiveness.

Al Nassr currently sits just one point ahead of Al Qadisiya, highlighting the intense competition in the league. While trailing league leaders Al Ittihad and Al Hilal by eight points, Al Nassr’s upward trajectory demonstrates the team’s potential to challenge for top positions. Their recent victories showcase the team’s resilience and growing consistency.