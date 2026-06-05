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Mbappe, Haaland and Lamine Yamal top World Cup player value ranking at $231m: Messi, Ronaldo far behind

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

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Kylian Mbappe, Lamine Yamal and Erling Haaland.
© Michael Owens/Florencia Tan Jun/Stuart Franklin/Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe, Lamine Yamal and Erling Haaland.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will play in their sixth FIFA World Cup this summer, a feat no other player has ever achieved. However, they are no longer the dominant stars they once were, something clearly reflected in their market values. Instead, Kylian Mbappe, Lamine Yamal and Erling Haaland now lead the way.

According to analysis by specialist website Transfermarkt, three players stand above the rest among the 1,248 participants in the 2026 World Cup. Mbappe, Yamal and Haaland share first place with an estimated market value of €200 million, or roughly $231 million.

Of the three, Lamine Yamal‘s rise is perhaps the most remarkable. At just 18 years old, he has already established himself among soccer’s elite following a meteoric ascent that included back-to-back successful seasons with Barcelona in La Liga and triumph with Spain at UEFA Euro 2024. Those achievements also helped him finish second in the 2025 Ballon d’Or voting.

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Mbappe, meanwhile, has the unusual distinction of being one of the world’s most valuable players despite joining Real Madrid on a free transfer in 2024. He left Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent, allowing him to negotiate a massive contract with the Spanish club through June 30, 2029.

Lamine Yamal of Spain.

Lamine Yamal of Spain.

Completing the trio is Erling Haaland, whose valuation could be tested against reality sooner than the others. Despite being under contract with Manchester City through 2034, the Norwegian striker continues to be linked with Real Madrid. In fact, presidential candidate Enrique Riquelme has publicly identified Haaland as a future signing should he take charge of the club.

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Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal valued higher than Messi’s Argentina in World Cup squad ranking: Mbappe’s France top the list

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Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal valued higher than Messi’s Argentina in World Cup squad ranking: Mbappe’s France top the list

Messi and Ronaldo’s values have dropped significantly

Regardless of how Argentina and Portugal perform at the 2026 World Cup — where both teams are considered among the favorites — it is clear that their biggest stars are no longer the dominant forces they once were.

Cristiano Ronaldo will become one of the five oldest players ever to appear at a World Cup this summer, at 41 years and four months old. Lionel Messi, meanwhile, will celebrate his 39th birthday on June 24 during the tournament.

The inevitable passage of time has impacted their performances, but even more so their market values. According to Transfermarkt, Messi ranks 363rd among the most valuable players at the 2026 World Cup, with an estimated value of $17.3 million. Ronaldo sits even lower in 386th place at $13.87 million.

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The most valuable players at the 2026 World Cup

1. Kylian Mbappe — France — $231 million

1. Erling Haaland — Norway — $231 million

1. Lamine Yamal — Spain — $231 million

4. Michael Olise — France — $173 million

4. Vinicius Junior — Brazil — $173 million

4. Pedri — Spain — $173 million

7. Jude Bellingham — England — $161 million

7. Joao Neves — Portugal — $161 million

7. Vitinha — Portugal — $161 million

10. Declan Rice — England — $138 million

10. Federico Valverde — Uruguay — $138 million

10. Desire Doue — France — $138 million

10. Bukayo Saka — England — $138 million

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