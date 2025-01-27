Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé recently shed light on a fascinating aspect of his playing evolution, revealing how the absence of Paul Pogba impacted his on-field approach. In an interview during Euro 2024, Mbappé explained why he’d stopped making the same darting runs behind the defense, citing Pogba’s unique ability as a key factor.

Mbappé’s comments highlight the intricate relationship between a striker and his midfield provider. When Pogba was in the team, Mbappé could confidently make runs, knowing Pogba’s vision and passing ability would find him. This seamless interplay created a potent attacking threat.

Their partnership demonstrated a clear tactical understanding and reliance on each other’s capabilities. The absence of this key connection forced a tactical adjustment on Mbappé’s part.

Pogba’s absence due to a doping ban forced Mbappé to adapt his game. Without a player who could consistently deliver pinpoint passes, Mbappé had to adjust his positioning and movement, relying less on those penetrating runs. His insightful comments highlight the importance of midfield-attack interplay and how a change in personnel can impact a team’s strategy.

Pogba’s road to recovery and potential reunion

Pogba’s doping ban led to the termination of his contract with Juventus. Now a free agent, he’s been linked with clubs in various leagues, including Saudi Arabia, MLS, and even the Premier League. The possibility of a Mbappé-Pogba reunion at Real Madrid is intriguing, though highly speculative.

If Pogba returns to form, his potential inclusion in the French national team could reunite the duo, assuming he finds a club where he can regain the form that once made him one of soccer’s most dynamic midfielders.

The speculation of a potential move to Real Madrid was recently amplified by a social media post from Pogba’s wife, Zulay. She shared a picture of Real Madrid’s match against Las Palmas, accompanied by a caption expressing her anticipation of seeing Pogba play again.

This seemingly innocuous post added fuel to the fire, further fueling speculation about a possible transfer to Real Madrid. The social media post, although not confirming anything concrete, ignited intense speculation and focused further attention on Pogba’s future and the possibility of a reunion with Mbappé.