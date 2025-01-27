Major League Soccer is making a jump from the top rope this season as it officially moves its MLS Season Pass studio from Manhattan to the Studios at WWE in Stamford, Connecticut. Yes, that WWE, the World Wrestling Entertainment whose broadcast center is on the campus of WWE’s global headquarters.

The move is being made by MLS Productions, the media and broadcast production arm of the league, who today announced an expanded partnership with IMG, one of the leading sports production firms.

In the announcement, MLS mentions, “The brand-new dedicated facility features best-in-class production offerings and new cutting-edge technology to further elevate the production of MLS Season Pass.

“The new location for MLS Season Pass will enable MLS Productions to add programming in the new season.”

The Studios at WWE is a 30,000-square-foot production facility equipped with five studios with the latest technologies including a virtual production stage.

A new chapter for MLS Season Pass studios

One of the most impressive visuals in MLS Season Pass is the gigantic studio that’s used as the set for the MLS 360 whip-around show. The aesthetics pull the viewer into the broadcast featuring host Kevin Egan, and analysts Sacha Kljestan, Kaylyn Kyle, and Bradley Wright-Phillips. Hopefully, the new studio will be as visually stunning as the one previously used in Manhattan.

Egan will be no stranger to WWE. He previously was a key part of its RAW broadcasts where he used his stage name, Kevin Patrick.

“We believe that WWE’s new state-of-the-art facilities will help take [MLS’] collective capabilities to even greater heights,” said Lee Fitting, EVP, Media & Production, WWE.

Major League Soccer’s move to Stamford is part of a new, multi-year partnership between MLS and IMG whereby IMG will continue to produce live match and studio productions and programming for more than 600 annual games on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

The WWE facility is part of TKO Group Holdings, which recently reached an agreement with Endeavor to acquire IMG, in a transaction expected to be completed in the first half of 2025.

“Together with MLS and Apple and their other partners, we have set a new standard for the MLS viewing experience, creating a new era of entertaining, highly engaging content for football fans globally,” said Barney Francis, EVP, Studios, IMG. “Over the coming years, we will take this to the next level with cutting-edge technology and creativity, powered by our incredible new home, Studios at WWE, and IMG’s industry-leading production experience and capabilities.”

MLS prepares for 30th season

If you’re unfamiliar with IMG, you’ll know their work. IMG produces content for some of the world’s biggest leagues and events, including the Premier League, English Football League, Saudi Pro League, CBS’ UEFA Champions League and Europa League coverage, UFC, DP World Tour, The Ryder Cup, and The Open Championship.

At the same time, Stamford is quickly becoming the home of soccer studio production in the United States. NBC Sports has televised its Premier League studio coverage from the town since 2013. Plus much of CBS Sports’ Golazo Network coverage comes out of Stamford, too.

With MLS celebrating its 30th consecutive season this year, all eyes will be on MLS Season Pass this February to see the start of the new season. Between now and then, we’re expecting more announcements from MLS and Apple TV about their coverage plans.

The 2025 MLS season kicks off on Saturday, February 22.