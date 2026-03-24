Marcus Rashford may have problems as Barcelona reportedly target Jan Virgili’s comeback for the next season

Marcus Rashford has had a promising impact at Barcelona, netting 10 goals and contributing 13 assists. Nonetheless, the Englishman has experienced a dip in his performance, going nearly one month without making an impact. Moreover, the Blaugranas are reportedly targeting Jan Virgili’s comeback after his impressive impact and promising potential at RCD Mallorca, complicating the 28-year-old’s future.

Despite his drop in form, Barcelona remain interested in signing Marcus Rashford. However, they do not consider the €30 million buy clause to be an ideal price, and are therefore looking to reduce that figure. Given his impact, Manchester United are reportedly unwilling to negotiate a lower fee. For this reason, the return of Jan Virgili is supposedly gaining significant momentum.

According to José Álvarez via El Chiringuito TV, the Blaugranas are targeting Jan Virgili, who is currently shining at RCD Mallorca, delivering six assists. At just 19 years old, the Spaniard is considered a potential replacement for Raphinha. With 40% of his sale rights and the right of first refusal, Barcelona could have an easy path to signing him.

While Virgili’s potential return gains momentum, he might not match Marcus Rashford’s scoring prowess. For this reason, the Spanish side has not ruled out a permanent transfer for the Englishman, as he will provide an immediate impact. Nonetheless, Barcelona reportedly consider the 19-year-old winger as a key prospect for the future, contributing off the bench as Raphinha’s replacement.

Jan Virgili of RCD Mallorca looks on during the LaLiga EA Sports match.

Not Virgili or Rashford: Barcelona reportedly have other priorities

While the continuity of Marcus Rashford or the return of Jan Virgili are hot topics in FC Barcelona, they reportedly maintain other priorities for the transfer market. With defensive and scoring issues, the Blaugrana have supposedly decided to target a left-sided defender and a center forward, with two clear objectives.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Ferran Torres future in doubt as Barcelona have reportedly set two main goals for striker spot

According to Diario Sport, Alessandro Bastoni of Inter Milan has emerged as the favorite to strengthen the defense, with his transfer valued at €60 million. Alongside the Italian, Barcelona are prioritizing the signing of Julián Álvarez from Atlético Madrid, and are willing to listen to offers for Ferran Torres in order to finance the deal.

After focusing their resources on both signings, the Blaugrana are reportedly pushing Manchester United for another loan move for Rashford, reports Ben Jacobs via X. In addition, they are keeping Virgili as an option for 2027, as they want his development to continue at RCD Mallorca. However, they risk losing the 19-year-old winger, as his €25 million release clause is attracting interest from several clubs ahead of the summer of 2026.