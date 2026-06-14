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Why Sergio Busquets is missing the 2026 World Cup for Spain

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Sergio Busquets of Spain.
© Getty ImagesSergio Busquets of Spain.

Sergio Busquets will not be part of Luis de la Fuente’s squad for the 2026 World Cup in North America, where Spain will be hunting for their second title in history after capturing the 2010 edition in South Africa, as the midfielder has officially retired from professional football.

Busquets wrapped up his legendary career in spectacular fashion, anchoring the midfield as Inter Miami captured the MLS Cup with a 3-1 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps. Following that final triumph the 37-year-old midfielder chose to hang up his boots, bringing down the curtain on one of the most decorated careers in football history.

While his club retirement marks his permanent exit from the sport, Busquets’ absence from the national team setup has actually been the norm for a few seasons. The cerebral midfielder had already closed his international notebook directly following the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

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After Spain’s Round of 16 penalty shootout exit against Morocco on December 6, 2022, the veteran captain decided the time was right to pave the way for the next generation. On December 16, 2022, he officially announced his retirement from international duty, ending his run as the final active member of Spain’s golden generation.

Sergio Busquets reacts after Spain’s penalty shootout loss during the 2022 World Cup. (Getty Images)

Sergio Busquets reacts after Spain’s penalty shootout loss during the 2022 World Cup. (Getty Images)

Since the Barcelona legend vacated his post, manager Luis de la Fuente has fully handed the keys of the midfield to Manchester City’s Rodri, who has grown into the world’s premier defensive midfielder. To round out the World Cup roster in North America, De la Fuente has backed up his midfield core with Barcelona’s tactical anchor Pedri and Arsenal’s Martín Zubimendi.

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List of World Cup winners by year: Every champion since 1930

see also

List of World Cup winners by year: Every champion since 1930

Busquet’s legacy with Spain

Busquets made his senior international debut under Vicente del Bosque in April 2009 during a World Cup qualifier against Turkiye. Within a year, he became an untouchable component of the starting XI, forming an incredible midfield with Xavi and Andrés Iniesta.

Over an astonishing 143 senior caps—ranking him third on Spain’s all-time appearances list behind only Sergio Ramos and Iker Casillas—Busquets served as the anchor defensive midfielder of the team.

After being benched at the first game, he played every single minute of the knockout stages during their triumphant 2010 World Cup campaign in South Africa and their flawless UEFA Euro 2012 victory.

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