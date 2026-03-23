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Ferran Torres future in doubt as Barcelona have reportedly set two main goals for striker spot

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Ferran Torres of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring a goal.
© Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesFerran Torres of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring a goal.

Throughout the 2025–26 season, Ferran Torres seemed to establish himself as Barcelona’s bet for the future. However, he has seen his performances decline, and his future could lie away from the club. Looking ahead to next season, the Blaugranas have reportedly clarified their plans for the forward line, setting two priorities that distance the 25-year-old striker from the project.

According to the Catalan outlet Què T’hi Jugues, the Blaugranas have clarified their plans for the forward line, setting two priorities: Renewing Robert Lewandowski and signing Julián Álvarez as the new leading striker. However, the Pole’s continuity would reportedly come with a more secondary role, as his leadership and experience are valued within the squad.

Coupled with these plans, Ferran Torres could become a third option, leaving his future at Barcelona in doubt. While he established as a starter under Hansi Flick, his inconsistency cost him his place to Lewandowski. Additionally, the Blaugranas would be open to including him in a deal for Atlético Madrid’s Julián Álvarez, reducing the overall cost of the operation, reports La Ser.

Barcelona do not have an easy task in securing Álvarez’s arrival. As a cornerstone of Atlético Madrid, the Argentine’s departure could be valued at around €150 million, making Ferran’s potential inclusion crucial. If they manage to complete his signing and retain Lewandowski, coach Hansi Flick would gain significant firepower, aiming to compete once again for all titles.

Julián Alvarez of Atletico de Madrid and Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona.

Julián Alvarez of Atletico de Madrid and Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona.

Ferran Torres raises serious doubts as Barcelona’s starting forward

Amid Robert Lewandowski’s injury at the start of the season, Ferran Torres emerged as Barcelona’s main goalscorer, netting 13 goals up until December 2025. However, the Spaniard saw a significant drop in his offensive output in 2026, scoring only three goals so far this year. As a result, he raises serious doubts about his role as a starter.

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While his talent is evident, Ferran tends to be quite inconsistent, which is why he is viewed more as an option off the bench, as he often fails to deliver in key moments. Given his strong market value, the Blaugranas could benefit from his sale, as they could reinvest the money in Julián Álvarez, who is seen as an ideal fit for Hansi Flick.

Lewandowski may be a short-term solution, but he has proven to be crucial to the team’s collective play, as well as delivering in decisive moments. For this reason, the Pole could still have a key impact in the 2026–27 season, paving the way for Víctor Barberá or Óscar Gistau as backups in 2027, making Ferran’s departure a strong option.

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