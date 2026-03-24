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Mohamed Salah announces Liverpool departure at the end of the 2025–26 season after nine years

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Mohamed Salah of Liverpool.
© Dan Istitene/Getty ImagesMohamed Salah of Liverpool.

Mohamed Salah has announced that he will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the 2025-26 season in an emotional video posted to his social media accounts. With the announcement, the Egyptian star brings to a close a nine-year stint with the club, one in which he claimed numerous trophies and rewrote several records.

On Tuesday, March 24, Salah released a two-minute video revealing he had made the decision to leave Liverpool. Throughout the announcement, however, the forward did not directly address the reasons behind his decision, but still thanked the support of the fans over the years at Anfield.

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The news lands as a significant shock, given that Salah came extremely close to leaving Liverpool last season amid a contract dispute between the player and the club. Despite eventually signing a new deal through June 2027, the Egyptian will be cutting his time at Merseyside short by a year, with several clubs already circling.

*Developing story…

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