AC Milan legend Andriy Shevchenko defends Rafael Leao amid criticism: ‘He’s not playing in his natural position’

Following the arrival of Massimiliano Allegri, Rafael Leão has faced serious difficulties readapting at AC Milan. While he stands as the team’s top scorer, he has faced significant criticism for not shining as he did in previous seasons. In response, club legend Andriy Shevchenko has stepped forward to defend the Portuguese player, pointing out that he is not playing in his natural position.

“He’s not a striker, he’s not playing in his natural position right now. He’s been asked to play as a forward: In some games he’s done well, in others less so. But to judge him in that role, you need to give him time. Of course, it also depends on whether he has the willingness to help the team he’s the only one who can play that role,” Shevchenko said, via Legends Trophy.

With Santiago Giménez injury, and the poor form of Christopher Nkunku and Niclas Füllkrug, Leão has been deployed as a center forward for the Rossoneri. Having dribble and pace as his main strengths, he has struggled to find his best version. However, he has managed to remain the most important player in AC Milan‘s attack, so the criticism could be considered unfair.

While many point to Leão’s underwhelming form, others blame a poor tactical approach from Massimiliano Allegri. Rather than prioritizing the Portuguese’s optimal role, the head coach has chosen to persist with a two-striker system, despite not having any forwards in top condition. Despite the criticism, Rafael has managed to score 10 goals, making him the team’s top scorer amid the dip in form of Christian Pulisic.

Rafael Leao of AC Milan looks on.

AC Milan’s Allegri may bet for a tactical change, boosting Leao

Massimiliano Allegri has consistently opted for a 3-5-2 system, prioritizing defensive solidity and stability in midfield. However, the coach has already experimented with shifting to a 4-3-3 in several matches, such as the previous game against Torino in the second half. Following positive results, the Italian coach is reportedly open to making this change permanent, boosting Rafael Leão’s performances.

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According to Pedro Mazzara via MilanNews.it, Allegri would be willing to test the 4-3-3 more frequently. With this, Rafael Leão could regain prominence in his best position, left wing. Despite the tactical shift, the midfield would remain unchanged: Adrien Rabiot, Luka Modrić, and Youssouf Fofana. However, they would drop a defender, relying on the Portuguese winger and Christian Pulisic on the flanks.

Far from being just a minor tweak, this could revitalize Rafael Leão’s performances, bringing him closer to his best version. With this, the Portuguese winger could shine again, recovering his dribbling input and ending constant criticism. Alongside him, Santiago Giménez could also receive a great opportunity, as he returns from injury and is the only natural striker, along with Füllkrug.