Liverpool reportedly target Premier League star as Mohamed Salah successor in bold 2026-27 rebuild move

After the well-publicized Mohamed Salah drama, coach Arne Slot has decisively restored him to the starting lineup, aiming to gradually bring him back to his best form. Despite this effort, the Egyptian star seems poised to leave the team at the end of the season. Not standing idle, the Reds are already looking ahead to the transfer market and reportedly leading the charge to sign a Premier League winger for the 2026–27 season.

According to CaughtOffSide, Liverpool have decided to target Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United. Under contract until 2029, the Englishman would not be easy to prise away, as he is a true cornerstone of the team. Due to his importance, they would demand £95 million (around $129 million), which would place him among the most expensive deals in the Reds’ history, and the Reds are currently leading the race to secure his signing.

The Reds aren’t the only club eyeing Gordon. As per CaughtOffSide, the 24-year-old winger has also attracted interest from Manchester City and Arsenal. Anthony thrives on the left wing and could be an ideal addition for Liverpool, especially as coach Arne Slot reportedly seeks a strong dribbler. His arrival would boost the team’s pace on the flanks alongside Salah and the Englishman, addressing a gap they haven’t been able to fill this semester.

Unlike Luis Diaz or Cody Gakpo, Anthony Gordon is not a scoring left-winger, holding inconsistent stats in recent seasons. In his first season at Newcastle, he scored 12 goals and provided 16 assists. However, his statistics have not been improving; instead, they have become less relevant. Despite this, he remains a vital player for the team due to his speed and intelligence, which allow him to create space for his teammates—qualities that Liverpool find essential.

Anthony Gordon of Newcastle United celebrates scoring a goal in the Premier League.

Liverpool may chase an offense revamp without Salah

Despite the multimillion-dollar investment, Liverpool have not managed to shine this season, struggling to create space against opposing defenses. With Al Ittihad’s reported interest in Salah still strong, he could be looking to leave the club in search of a change of scenery, TEAMtalk reports. In response, the Reds could see the potential arrival of Anthony Gordon as a way to rebuild their attack, giving it a new direction.

After signing Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike for €245 million, they could aim to consolidate an offensive setup centered on both strikers, with Dominik Szoboszlai and Florian Wirtz supporting from behind. However, they could also look to Jeremie Frimpong as a key part of the attack and Gordon as a central figure on the left wing. Additionally, Arne Slot has shown he can adapt his tactics to the opponent, opening the door to a highly varied offensive approach.