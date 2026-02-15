Trending topics:
Lamine Yamal’s Barcelona reportedly target Bundesliga star as Jules Kounde backup for 2026-27 season

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona reacts during the LaLiga EA Sports match.
© David Ramos/Getty ImagesLamine Yamal of FC Barcelona reacts during the LaLiga EA Sports match.

Throughout the 2025-26 season, Barcelona have experienced serious defensive problems. Following the departure of Iñigo Martinez, they have been unable to regain consistency at the back, which has affected Jules Koundé. Unlike in previous seasons, the Frenchman is leaving a lot to be desired, accumulating serious individual errors. In light of this, Lamine Yamal‘s team is targeting a Bundesliga star as backup for the right-back position.

Although João Cancelo arrived on loan until the end of the season, the Blaugranas are reportedly not very keen on signing him permanently from Al Hilal. Under contract until 2027, the Portuguese international would not be particularly expensive, but Hansi Flick does not seem entirely convinced by his impact on the team. Instead, the coach is said to be pushing for the arrival of a Bundesliga star, whose transfer fee would also not be especially high.

According to BILD, Barcelona have included Julian Ryerson as one of their priorities to strengthen the right-back position. Under contract with Borussia Dortmund until 2028, the Norwegian could be available for around €20 million, a fairly accessible price given his imposing level. As a key starter for coach Nico Kovac, his departure would be quite significant, as he is one of the players with the most minutes in the squad.

While coach Kovac can count on Yan Couto, it is Ryerson who has stepped up for the team. He not only shines offensively, but also provides a great deal of defensive stability, being crucial to the team’s balance. Like Cancelo, the Norwegian can play both at right-back and left-back, which is a key detail behind Barcelona’s reported interest. With the summer window only a few months away, the Blaugranas seem to be establishing him as a priority.

Borussia Dortmund star Julian Ryerson

Julian Ryerson of Borussia Dortmund in action during the Bundesliga match.

Julian Ryerson sets a surprising record at Borussia Dortmund

Although he arrived at Borussia Dortmund in 2023, Julian Ryerson had not managed to show his best version, serving as a regular substitute and part of the team’s rotation. However, the arrival of Nico Kovac has transformed his professional career, turning him into an undisputed starter. He has even become one of the players with the most minutes in the squad and set a surprising record for the club, highlighting his impressive form.

Barcelona’s Hansi Flick issues major Raphinha and Marcus Rashford injury update ahead LaLiga clash vs. Girona

In the team’s most recent victory against Mainz, Ryerson became the first player in Borussia Dortmund’s history to deliver three assists in the first half of a Bundesliga match. Moreover, the Norwegian finished the game by providing one more assist, taking part in every goal scored by his team. Given his outstanding level, Barcelona have reportedly decided to reaffirm their interest in the 28-year-old right back.

