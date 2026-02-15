Virgil van Dijk delivers firm stance on Mohamed Salah’s future at Liverpool amid transfer rumors

At the start of the 2025–26 season, Liverpool FC failed to maintain a solid run of form, piling up a series of defeats that disrupted their momentum. Despite this, they have gradually managed to turn their situation around, even restoring prominence to Mohamed Salah. However, the Egyptian’s future at the Reds appears increasingly uncertain amid ongoing rumors of a potential transfer. In response, Virgil van Dijk offered a clear opinion regarding the veteran’s future.

Following the latest victory, Virgil van Dijk decided to break his silence on Mohamed Salah’s future: “I always want Mo to stay because I’m a good friend of him… The same as me, he’s got one more year [on his current deal], so we will see… He always gives the team more than goals. There’s obviously a lot of focus on his goals at the moment and that’s also part of his life because he puts the standards so extremely high when he doesn’t score as much he gets criticised.”

Unlike the difficult start to the season, Mohamed Salah is regaining his true impact at Liverpool FC. He is not only delivering in front of goal but also contributing creatively, proving key to the team’s collective play. In response, head coach Arne Slot has decided to restore his importance in the lineup, making it clear that his usual benchings were merely meant as a wake-up call. Despite this, the Egyptian does not appear likely to remain at the club for much longer.

With a contract at Liverpool extending until 2027, the Egyptian star is expected to stay with the club next season. However, following the situation with Cristiano Ronaldo, the Saudi Pro League has now turned its attention to Mohamed Salah. Al Ittihad Club are reportedly prepared to pay a substantial transfer fee and offer him a lucrative salary. In response, the Reds have reportedly set clear conditions, casting doubt on his continuance at the club.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool gets up off the floor during the Premier League match.

Not only Salah: Liverpool raise fresh doubts over offensive star

Arne Slot made an impact in his debut season at Liverpool, but he is facing difficulties rebuilding the roster. After the departures of Luis Díaz and Trent Alexander-Arnold, they are having problems replacing them. While Jeremie Frimpong and Conor Bradley have already taken control of the right-back, Mohamed Salah is struggling to stand out. As a result, the Reds are accelerating an offensive rebuild, casting doubt over the continuity of another star.

According to CaughtOffSide, the Reds are also open to letting Federico Chiesa leave, with interest coming from Serie A clubs. If Napoli or Juventus submit an offer in the region of €25–30 million, the Italian would depart, forcing a complete overhaul of the attack. Therefore, it would not only be Salah who could leave Liverpool, but also the 28-year-old winger. With this, Arne Slot could receive a guaranteed reinforcement for the 2026-27 season.