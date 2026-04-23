Cristiano Ronaldo on alert as new report claims Al-Nassr boss Jorge Jesus now keen on Mohamed Salah, but one obstacle must be resolved first

Speculation is growing around Al-Nassr as Cristiano Ronaldo watches developments closely, with coach Jorge Jesus now reportedly pushing for a blockbuster move involving soon-to-be free-agent Mohamed Salah. The Saudi side has already assembled a squad filled with high-profile names, yet the possibility of adding Salah signals an even bigger ambition. With the Egyptian set to leave Liverpool, the race to secure his signature has quickly become one of the most closely followed transfer stories.

After nearly a decade at Liverpool, Mohamed Salah recently confirmed his intention to leave the club at the end of the season, making him one of the most attractive free agents on the market. His legacy at Anfield is firmly established, having won major trophies and becoming one of the club’s all-time great scorers.

Interest has poured in from multiple directions, but multiple outlets, including The Mirror, suggest that Al-Nassr has emerged as a serious contender, eager to bring him into a project built around global stars. The idea of pairing him with Ronaldo has already sparked excitement among fans and pundits alike.

The thought of Ronaldo and Salah playing together carries enormous appeal, both on and off the pitch. Such a duo would instantly elevate the Riyadh outfit’s attacking threat and further increase the global profile of the Saudi Pro League.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool looks on during a Liverpool FC Training Session.

Within the current squad, the club already boasts players like Sadio Mane, Kingsley Coman, Marcelo Brozovic, and Joao Felix. Adding Salah would take that lineup to another level and reinforce Al-Nassr’s determination to reclaim domestic glory after years of chasing rivals.

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The key condition behind the move

In contrast to recent reports, fresh reporting from Saudi outlet Okaz claims Jorge Jesus is eager to bring Salah to the club. The manager is said to believe the winger would elevate the squad and improve Al-Nassr’s title chances immediately.

However, one important factor has come into focus that could influence the entire deal. Okaz indicates that the renewal of Jorge Jesus’ contract is a central condition that must be resolved before any move for Salah can be finalized. Negotiations between the coach and the club are said to be ongoing, creating a layer of uncertainty around the project’s long-term direction.

That means Al-Nassr wants clarity at managerial level before finalizing one of the most important moves in its recent history. Stability on the bench could be essential before presenting the final project to the 33-year-old veteran.

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr (L) and team head coach Jorge Jesus of Al-Nassr (R)

Competition and uncertainty remain

Al-Nassr is not alone in the race, as several Saudi clubs are also said to be monitoring the Egyptian’s situation closely, including Al-Ittihad, Al-Hilal, and others. This competitive landscape means the final decision may come down to both financial terms and sporting vision.

The report adds that the player’s choice of which club he wants to join and Al Nassr’s ultimate position in the face of anticipated competition from many Saudi teams would also have an impact on the deal’s possible completion.

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At the same time, questions remain about how Salah would fit tactically into the team. Integrating another high-profile attacker into an already star-studded lineup presents both opportunities and challenges for Jesus and his staff.