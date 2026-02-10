Trending topics:
Mohamed Salah could replace Karim Benzema as Liverpool star reportedly nears Saudi Pro League move

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Following the drama surrounding Mohamed Salah, Arne Slot has restored him to the starting lineup in Liverpool’s most recent matches. However, the Egyptian’s future seems increasingly likely to move away from Anfield by the end of the season. In this context, the veteran is reportedly edging closer to a move to the Saudi Pro League, as Karim Benzema’s departure has opened the door for him to take on a leading role.

According to Santi Aouna of Footmercato, Al Ittihad are already in talks with Mohamed Salah’s agent to secure his arrival for the 2026–27 season. With the Egyptian still under contract at Liverpool until 2027, his departure could involve a transfer fee—something the club may be open to amid the issues they have experienced with the veteran this season. As a result, Salah could become the face of the Saudi Pro League.

Following the departures of N’Golo Kanté and Karim Benzema, Mohamed Salah could be offered an extremely high salary at Al Ittihad, valued at £400,000 per week (nearly $544,000 per week), reports the Daily Mirror. As a highly recognizable figure in the Middle East, the Egyptian’s arrival could have a significant cultural impact and head coach Sérgio Conceição would gain a prolific goalscoring figure, having lost his two biggest stars.

The Reds seem open to Mohamed Salah’s departure, but they would require a £30–50 million fee from a Saudi Pro League club to make it happen. With interest from Al Hilal and Al Qadsiah, Al Ittihad are moving quickly to finalize the operation, aiming to secure the Egyptian’s arrival for the 2026–27 season, according to Topskills Sports UK. Moreover, the veteran has supposedly already agreed to the proposal, leaving only the clubs to reach an agreement.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool during Brighton’s game.

Liverpool face a major attacking shakeup as Salah’s exit looms

Throughout the 2025–26 season, Liverpool have experienced a rather particular offensive downturn, as the departure of Luis Díaz left the team without a true dribbling winger. Moreover, Mohamed Salah’s exit is approaching, which would leave the team without a range of wingers. In addition, the Reds are also looking to allow Federico Chiesa to leave for Serie A. For this reason, they are reportedly seeking to reinforce their offense.

Virgil van Dijk’s renewal in doubt as Arne Slot sparks alarm at Liverpool: ‘There is life for this club without Virgil’

Virgil van Dijk’s renewal in doubt as Arne Slot sparks alarm at Liverpool: ‘There is life for this club without Virgil’

According to several reports in England, the Reds are determined to target a dribbling winger to strengthen their offense. Backing the continuity of Dominik Szoboszlai as a right winger, they are instead looking toward Bradley Barcola or Yan Diomande to reinforce the left flank. With the sales of Chiesa and Salah, Liverpool could afford a move for either of the two stars, a deal that would exceed €100 million, TEAMtalk reports.

